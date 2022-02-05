What is the furthest a Heavy Shotgun can shoot in Fortnite?

The recently-unvaulted Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite has been enjoying the limelight for all the right reasons. Players love the weapon for its powerful range and accuracy, and it has quickly become a favorite.

However, the pin-point accuracy of the unvaulted weapon has led some players to wonder about its exact range. Many in the community are curious what is the furthest that a Heavy Shotgun can shoot in Fortnite, and that's just what one content creator tried to find out.

Fortnite: How far can a Heavy Shotgun shoot in Chapter 3 Season 1

The extreme popularity of the Heavy Shotgun has compelled many popular content creators to produce content that revolves around the weapon. One such creator recently tried to determine the range of the Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite.

Spike25512 @Spike255122 i hopped on fortnite this morning to check out the new update and the new update to the heavy shotgun is amazing also ended up getting a solo win and beating my kill record this season is so much fun i hopped on fortnite this morning to check out the new update and the new update to the heavy shotgun is amazing also ended up getting a solo win and beating my kill record this season is so much fun https://t.co/ZT52hVMwQf

Popular YouTuber Kobe Shorts was able to establish a perfect setup to calculate the range of the shotgun. Since the game won't reveal the maximum distance successfully traversed by the ammo, he created a long platform using floor builds in Fortnite's Creative Mode.

The gamer began eliminating the target at certain intervals, and after each successful elimination, moved back a few paces. Ultimately, he reached a point where it was no longer possible to eliminate the target, and he had to move a few paces ahead to take the shot.

After repeating this process for some time, Kobe Shorts reached the point where the Heavy Shotgun was able to hit the target for the last time. On measuring all the floor builds, the distance came up as 72 meters.

So gamers who wish to eliminate enemies from a distance should be within 72 meters. Beyond that, the weapon will not be able to eliminate the opponent and will only reveal the shooter's position.

Why are gamers obsessed with Heavy Shotgun?

The weapon is extremely buffed in Chapter 3 Season 1, and its potency has earned it quite a reputation. Eliminating enemies has become a walk in the park for some skilled players.

The one-shot accuracy of the Heavy Shotgun, as well as the wide range it covers, resembles the characteristic properties of a sniper. Now that the maximum range of the weapon has also been revealed, it will only make it easier for gamers to determine from where a shot needs to be fired to eliminate opponents.

