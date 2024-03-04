"What happened to this? Lol": Fortnite community still waiting on Locker UI changes that were promised in December 2023

On December 19, 2023, Fortnite's official Twitter account replied to DefaultsBR, promising to bring changes to the Locker UI. The developers at Epic Games assured the community that they would make this overhaul, thus improving the quality of life and refreshing the gameplay experience while playing the game with your buddies.

We've reached March 2024, and players haven't seen any changes or improvements made to the game's Locker UI. This concern was addressed by Reddit user theRATIO_KING, who said:

“What happened to this? Lol. Still no major improvements to the Locker UI, if no changes happen at the start of season 2 I'm starting to doubt anything will change :(”

While design overhauls can take time to get approved and implemented in a game of this scale, one could expect slight alterations that could revitalize the experience inside the Locker.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite player expresses concern regarding Locker UI changes that were promised in 2023

In the above post, we can see a screenshot that shows the statement made by Fortnite regarding the Locker UI changes.

“We’ve heard the feedback on Locker UI and can confirm that we’re working on it! You can expect to see more improvements and design evolution rolled out over the next few updates.”

We have seen a few updates since then, but none of them were pertaining to the Locker inside the game. Many people have shared a similar opinion regarding this issue.

Comment byu/theRATIO_KING from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

One Reddit user voiced their issue with the emotes and lobby items not being merged with the cosmetics. In the new Locker, Epic Games removed the ability to link emotes and skins for various items. This is massively frustrating for most, if not all, players in the game.

Comment byu/theRATIO_KING from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Another user named trebuchet_ highlighted an issue where Epic Games removed presets with the same items. This has affected several players, as seen in the comment below.

Comment byu/theRATIO_KING from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Having to swap wraps and emotes every time you switch skins for certain items in the game can be massively frustrating. Reddit user Xelement0911 commented on the post saying the same, along with an issue where the wraps don’t seem to be in order with skins.

Comment byu/theRATIO_KING from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Another Reddit user named JustA_Penguin said they would appreciate it if Epic Games brought a feature where emotes could be allotted to certain presets for wraps and skins.

This addition would indeed be welcomed by the Fortnite community ever since the Locker UI was altered, making item management highly cumbersome.

A lot can be done to Locker UI, but when and how these changes will be implemented is largely unknown. Even though Fortnite has confirmed that we will see them, players are still waiting.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!