What we know about Fortnite Mobile (iOS) return in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 was the last time iOS users could play the game before Apple pulled it off the App Store. Four seasons later, fans are still wondering whether they will be able to witness Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 on Mobile (iOS).

A lot has happened ever since Fortnite Mobile got banned on iOS. The tech giant ended Epic Games' developer partnership which resulted in the latter suing Apple. The anti-trust lawsuit that followed resulted in a lot of bad blood between the two companies.

As Apple and Epic Games go back and forth, there have been a lot of revelations and developments on both ends, and it is difficult to say with certainty when Fortnite will be back on iOS devices.

Is Fortnite on Mobile (iOS) coming back soon?

The most recent development with respect to the future of Fortnite on Mobile (iOS) came when Apple updated its payment policy. App Store listings were allowed to advertise cheaper third-party payment methods directly to users.

The reason why Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store was that Epic tried to circumvent the 30% payment commission it had to pay to Apple by directly selling V-bucks to players.

Fans were excited when Apple rolled out its updated payment policy. They thought that it would solve the tech giant's dispute with Fortnite developers, and Fortnite on Mobile (iOS) will soon be a possibility. Unfortunately, this was far from the truth, and Epic Games' lawsuit was unaffected by Apple's policy change.

Apple vs Epic Games lawsuit to decide the fate of Fortnite on Mobile (iOS)

There are various methods of installing Fortnite Mobile on iOS devices even after the infamous ban. Although a few of them are safe and legal, the rest are extremely risky, and players are advised not to use such methods.

The courtroom trial between Apple and Epic Games ended a couple of months ago. The 2-day long saga resulted in countless exciting leaks and some interesting revelations, such as Apple and Google's plans to buy Epic Games.

A verdict on the trial is expected to be released sometime later this year. Therefore, by the end of 2021, players will know whether they will be able to see Fortnite on Mobile (iOS) return for Chapter 2 Season 8 or not.

