What makes Laugh It Up the most toxic Fortnite emote?

Over the years in Fortnite, there have been quite a few emotes. Even ignoring all emoticons, there are still thousands of different emotes that players can buy, unlock, receive, and use in the lobby or during matches. There are tons of different kinds, including Icon Series dances, small movements, and traversal emotes.

There are some emotes in Fortnite that are wholesome and can be used kindly towards opponents. Most other emotes are neutral as they don't really do or say anything to anyone, and are often used just for fun.

However, there are also extremely toxic emotes, of which "Take the L" is the poster child. Another extremely toxic emote is "Laugh It Up", which has grown quite toxic over the years. But what makes it so toxic?

Fortnite: Why Laugh It Up is an incredibly toxic emote

Laugh it Up is a fairly simple emote. It belongs to the Rare rarity and only contains a hearty laugh and an accompanying side effect. It debuted in the Item Shop in 2018, so it's been out for a long time.

It has also been in the Item Shop a total of 32 times, which means players have had plenty of opportunities to scoop it up, which is one of the reasons it has become so toxic. Rare emotes aren't really toxic because they're not seen that often. Sure, they can be used in a toxic fashion, but that's true of every emote.

What sets Laugh It Up apart is that a lot of Fortnite gamers have and use it. It may be Rare in rarity, but in reality, it's anything but.

The second reason that any emote becomes toxic is the overall usage. Popular emotes that get used a lot have a much higher chance of becoming toxic. Emotes that no one uses can't possibly become toxic, almost no matter what they are.

The third, and perhaps biggest, reason that an emote is considered toxic is the context in which it is used. Fortnite gamers often use emotes after a Victory Royale or an elimination, and certain ones used there are pretty toxic.

Laugh It Up, in almost any context, is pretty much the same. It's an emote that consists solely of laughing at a Fortnite player who probably just died. They're already more than likely at least a little bit upset and Laugh It Up is the epitome of kicking someone while they're down.

Laugh It Up has a pretty strong track record of only being used to make fun of other players, just like Take the L. The popular laughing emote be used in a non-toxic fashion in very few circumstances.

Take the L in real life and a Fortnite character doing the same (Image via Press Australia)

A final factor that makes Laugh It Up so toxic is that it is the ultimate form of gloating if used before, during or after a battle with another player. Laughing during the fight is peak disrespect. Doing so before is pretty disrespectful, too.

Ultimately, these factors have combined to make Laugh It Up arguably the most toxic emote in the game. Sweats tend to use such emotes to batter other players and this one is used quite a bit.

