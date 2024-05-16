“What’s up with all this XP whining?”: Fortnite community left in splits after satirical post goes viral

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has been one of the most eventful seasons the game has seen in a while, with Epic Games introducing new content and events to keep players engaged. However, an underwhelming aspect of the season has been the XP grind, something a lot of players have taken issue with since they have not been able to complete their Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass in time.

In a humorous turn of events, a recent Reddit post shared by u/Blendernazi sarcastically pointed out the XP grind that players have been facing in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. The player jokingly exaggerated their age and circumstances, stating:

“What’s up with all this XP whining?”

The Reddit post cleverly acknowledged several issues that players have been facing. It included references to playing Red Vs Blue UEFN maps for XP and buying levels.

As expected, others took to the comments to have their fair share of fun with the sarcastic post.

Reddit user u/RekdVision joked about being a blind, old player who has been farming XP in LEGO Fortnite and only placing blocks when their dog barks.

To this, user u/InfinityStonedAF joked about how they don't even exist but still managed to get to level 900.

Another user u/Doomin8rix acknowledged the exaggerated age in the Reddit post and jokingly complimented them:

Some comments from the Fortnite community (Reddit/Blendernazi)

However, other players expressed their frustrations with the current XP system. Reddit user u/Kuya_Shane highlighted how the game practically forces players to exploit the AFK LEGO Fortnite strategy to gain XP.

Another user, u/sammichgod, meanwhile, said they have dumped over 100 hours into Chapter 5 Season 2 since the beginning and have only managed to get to level 135.

More comments from the community (Reddit/Blendernazi)

How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

With Chapter 5 Season 2 coming to a close soon, players are clamoring for ways to speed through the Battle Pass and claim all the rewards it has to offer before it is vaulted forever.

In a bid to help with this venture, Epic Games has activated Supercharged XP for all game modes from now to the end of the season (May 24, 2024). This way, players can play any mode they like and earn a staggering amount of XP.

Additionally, one can explore the LEGO game mode as well as Creative maps, both of which are great sources of XP.

