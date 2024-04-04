Fortnite Red Vs Blue Rumble Zero Build: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Creators are constantly using the capabilities of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite to bring otherworldly experiences into the game. However, certain inclusions take away all the bells and whistles in a match, thrusting players into a classic team deathmatch scenario within the confines of an arena specifically designed for such battles.

One such creation that captures the classic Team Deathmatch feel perfectly is the Red Vs Blue Rumble Zero Build map, made by Fortnite Creator rvb. It simply pits two teams against each other to fight endlessly. The map is filled with natural cover. This article will break down how players can find the Red Vs Blue Rumble Zero Build and experience one of the best Team Deathmatch maps out there.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Red Vs Blue Rumble Zero Build map

UEFN map code

Since the Red Vs Blue Rumble Zero Build map has managed to maintain a consistent player base, it should be relatively easy to spot among other options on the Discover menu. However, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing through multiple maps, you can use the Search icon in the top-left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

The Search bar will prompt you to enter a UEFN map code. The one for the Red Vs Blue Rumble Zero Build is 6207-0778-2857. Once you have entered this map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Red Vs Blue Rumble Zero Build map, and you are now ready to join a public lobby.

How to play

Players can get into battles where aim is everything (Image via HYKER B Gaming Platform on YouTube)

Once you get into a match, you will spawn as part of team Red or Blue. In the spawn base of your team, you can find a vast variety of weapons from the game's past and present, including the new Chains of Hades. You can choose any of these items and weapons to equip yourself for battle. Once you have done so, head into the arena to fight against other players.

As its name suggests, you can't build on the Red Vs Blue Rumble Zero Build map and have to use natural cover to plan your encounters. Interestingly, the map has a damage boost in the middle of the arena that is constantly respawning, and players who pick up this boost deal 2x damage for a short period.

As with most other Creative maps in Fortnite, the Red Vs Blue Rumble Zero Build provides a substantial amount of XP for the Battle Pass, so you can engage in endless battles while progressing through its tiers.

