What is a Scanner in Fortnite? Explained

What is a Scanner in Fortnite? In brief, a Scanner is a Quest related device in-game. It's part of the "Nolan Chance's Snapshot" Quests. Players will be tasked to set up a Scanner in the Vault belonging to Kado Thorne. Upon completion of the task, they will receive 25,000 XP. Although the task at hand is very straightforward, getting into one of these heavily secured Vaults will be challenging.

An easy way to break into a Vault will be by using a Rocket Ram. Look for weak points or cracks in the wall and use the Rocket Ram to break through them. An alternative method would be to silently take out the Vault cameras and go around the turrets. That said, both of these methods are viable depending on the prevalent situation.

Can the Scanner be used in normal gameplay in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

No, the Scanner can only be deployed as a Quest item. Once the Quest ends, players will not be able to use the Scanner until and unless there's another Quest which involves a Scanner. That being said, as this is not part of actual gameplay, players will not gain any tactical advantage for using the Scanner during the said Quest. It has no repercussions on the match in general.

Will Epic Games add back Scanner-based items to Fortnite's current loot pool?

There's always the chance that Epic Games will add the Recon Scanner into the loot pool. This item can be used to highlight targets in combat to give players clear tactical information as to their whereabouts. The Falcon Scout is also another excellent item that could potentially be added back to the loot pool.

It's much more versatile than the Recon Scanner and serves a myriad of roles in combat besides scanning/marking hostiles. It can collect ammo, weapons, items, Reboot Cards, and pick up downed players, friend and foe alike. Given that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is "Heist" themed, having utility items that can reveal opponents in real time will be a huge advantage.

Is there any way to scan/mark opponents in Fortnite at the moment?

Surprisingly enough, there is a way to scan/mark opponents and reveal their location in Fortnite. This can be done in two ways. The first involves hiring Scout Specialist NPCs - Nolan Chance or Bull Shark. They can reveal opponents within a certain radius and keep them marked for a brief duration.

The second method to scan/mark opponents in-game is by using the Shadow Tracker. This weapon can be obtained from Agent Peely. Every shot fired highlights the opponent and makes it easier to spot them in-game. Although the mark is not permanent, each bullet that inflicts damage will refresh the mark's duration.

