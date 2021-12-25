What is the secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The most exciting part about any Fortnite Battle Pass is the secret skin. Amazingly, Epic Games outdid itself in Chapter 3 Season 1, in terms of secret skin. This season, players get to grind the Pass for one of the most awaited and popular characters in the game.

Following a string of collaborations, players have been desperately demanding an original secret skin. Last season, Epic surprised players with the Cube Queen skin. If players think it couldn't get any better than this, they get to see The Foundation as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 secret skin.

After watching him save the island from the wrath of the Cube Queen, players finally get to play as The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The most popular member of The Seven will soon be available once Epic Games unlocks the Battle Pass secret skin page.

The Foundation is the secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It was the 'Zero Crisis' event during which Agent Jones pulled The Foundation onto the Fortnite island. The character first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 6, and saved the island from the Zero Point imploding. Ever since then, players have wanted to play as the character and see more of him in the game.

Leaks surrounding his arrival had been coming in after the 'Zero Crisis' event. However, it wasn't until the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, that Loopers heard more about The Foundation in Fortnite. Once it was revealed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will give his face to the role, fans were thrilled.

For the secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, players will get to unlock the Foundation skin and a variant without the helmet. There are two full pages of Foundation cosmetics that can also be unlocked.

When will The Foundation secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 release?

Based on the Battle Pass screen, players will be able to unlock the secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 on February 3, 2022. Similar to previous secret skins, a set of challenges will be revealed for unlocking the Foundation skin. Players will have to complete these challenges in order to unlock the skin.

Challenges for the Foundation skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will be available once the skin is revealed. These will be simple challenges that players can complete in the span of a few days to unlock the much-awaited secret skin.

