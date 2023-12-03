What are Survivor Medals in Fortnite? All levels explained

Survival Medals are a perfect way for Fortnite players to earn XP while completing challenges in matches, helping in the overall ranking progression. Furthermore, it has different levels, with each providing Back Blings upon completion.

Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 1 server downtime began on December 2, at 8.30 pm PT / 11.30 pm ET. This was preceded by the hotly-awaited Big Bang live event featuring Eminem. The cinematics showcase the destruction of the OG season and the three new upcoming modes.

Survivor Medals debuted with Chapter 4 Season 4, drawing inspiration from the popular Battle Medals from Chapter 2. This article will cover all the levels and rewards granted by them.

Fortnite Survivor Medals: All levels and rewards

Fortnite players will have to complete Survival Quests to unlock Survivor Medals and earn XP. These can be seen under the "Quests" tab in between "Battle Pass" and "Compete."

The Survivor Medal levels in Fortnite are as follows: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Exotic, and Mythic. These are unlocked by finishing ten Survivor Quests of that respective level. As is expected, higher levels bring in more difficult challenges.

@iFireMonkey noted on X (formerly Twitter) that while Chapter 5 Season1 features new Survivor Medal icons, it still provides the same Back Bling for Fortnite players. Based on that, the rewards are as follows:

Completing all Common Survivor Quests - Common Prized Llama Back Bling

Completing all Uncommon Survivor Quests - Uncommon Prized Llama Back Bling

Completing all Rare Survivor Quests - Rare Prized Llama Back Bling

Completing all Epic Survivor Quests - Epic Prized Llama Back Bling

Completing all Legendary Survivor Quests - Legendary Prized Llama Back Bling

Completing all Exotic Survivor Quests - Exotic Prized Llama Back Bling

Completing all Mythic Survivor Quests - Mythic Prized Llama Back Bling

For context, here are the Survivor Quests from Chapter 4 Season 4 in Fortnite:

Common

Reach 50 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 45 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 40 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 35 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 30 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 28 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 26 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 24 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 22 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 20 players remaining with an elimination

Uncommon

Reach 30 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 28 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 26 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 24 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 22 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 20 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 18 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 16 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 14 players remaining with an elimination

Reach 12 players remaining with an elimination

Rare

Reach 30 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 28 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 26 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 24 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 22 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 20 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 18 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 16 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 14 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Reach 12 players remaining with 2 eliminations

Epic

Reach 20 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 18 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 16 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 14 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 12 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 10 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 8 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 7 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 6 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Reach 5 players remaining with 3 eliminations

Legendary

Reach 15 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 14 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 12 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 10 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 9 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 8 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 7 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 6 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Reach 5 players remaining with 5 eliminations

Earn a Victory Royale with 5 eliminations

Exotic

Reach 15 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 14 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 12 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 10 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 9 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 8 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 7 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 6 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Reach 5 players remaining with 7 eliminations

Earn a Victory Royale with 7 eliminations

Mythic

Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations (Note: This Survivor Quest has to be completed a total of nine times)

Given that the rewards are free and one can get them while simply playing the title, players are advised to complete the Survival Quests as and when possible. Their progression will be available till the end of the current Fortnite season, which should roughly be in three months.

