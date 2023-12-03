What are Survivor Medals in Fortnite? All levels explained

Survival Medals are a perfect way for Fortnite players to earn XP while completing challenges in matches, helping in the overall ranking progression. Furthermore, it has different levels, with each providing Back Blings upon completion.
Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 1 server downtime began on December 2, at 8.30 pm PT / 11.30 pm ET. This was preceded by the hotly-awaited Big Bang live event featuring Eminem. The cinematics showcase the destruction of the OG season and the three new upcoming modes.
Survivor Medals debuted with Chapter 4 Season 4, drawing inspiration from the popular Battle Medals from Chapter 2. This article will cover all the levels and rewards granted by them.
Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop
Fortnite Survivor Medals: All levels and rewards
Fortnite players will have to complete Survival Quests to unlock Survivor Medals and earn XP. These can be seen under the "Quests" tab in between "Battle Pass" and "Compete."
The Survivor Medal levels in Fortnite are as follows: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Exotic, and Mythic. These are unlocked by finishing ten Survivor Quests of that respective level. As is expected, higher levels bring in more difficult challenges.
@iFireMonkey noted on X (formerly Twitter) that while Chapter 5 Season1 features new Survivor Medal icons, it still provides the same Back Bling for Fortnite players. Based on that, the rewards are as follows:
- Completing all Common Survivor Quests - Common Prized Llama Back Bling
- Completing all Uncommon Survivor Quests - Uncommon Prized Llama Back Bling
- Completing all Rare Survivor Quests - Rare Prized Llama Back Bling
- Completing all Epic Survivor Quests - Epic Prized Llama Back Bling
- Completing all Legendary Survivor Quests - Legendary Prized Llama Back Bling
- Completing all Exotic Survivor Quests - Exotic Prized Llama Back Bling
- Completing all Mythic Survivor Quests - Mythic Prized Llama Back Bling
For context, here are the Survivor Quests from Chapter 4 Season 4 in Fortnite:
Common
- Reach 50 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 45 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 40 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 35 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 30 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 28 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 26 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 24 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 22 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 20 players remaining with an elimination
Uncommon
- Reach 30 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 28 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 26 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 24 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 22 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 20 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 18 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 16 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 14 players remaining with an elimination
- Reach 12 players remaining with an elimination
Rare
- Reach 30 players remaining with 2 eliminations
- Reach 28 players remaining with 2 eliminations
- Reach 26 players remaining with 2 eliminations
- Reach 24 players remaining with 2 eliminations
- Reach 22 players remaining with 2 eliminations
- Reach 20 players remaining with 2 eliminations
- Reach 18 players remaining with 2 eliminations
- Reach 16 players remaining with 2 eliminations
- Reach 14 players remaining with 2 eliminations
- Reach 12 players remaining with 2 eliminations
Epic
- Reach 20 players remaining with 3 eliminations
- Reach 18 players remaining with 3 eliminations
- Reach 16 players remaining with 3 eliminations
- Reach 14 players remaining with 3 eliminations
- Reach 12 players remaining with 3 eliminations
- Reach 10 players remaining with 3 eliminations
- Reach 8 players remaining with 3 eliminations
- Reach 7 players remaining with 3 eliminations
- Reach 6 players remaining with 3 eliminations
- Reach 5 players remaining with 3 eliminations
Legendary
- Reach 15 players remaining with 5 eliminations
- Reach 14 players remaining with 5 eliminations
- Reach 12 players remaining with 5 eliminations
- Reach 10 players remaining with 5 eliminations
- Reach 9 players remaining with 5 eliminations
- Reach 8 players remaining with 5 eliminations
- Reach 7 players remaining with 5 eliminations
- Reach 6 players remaining with 5 eliminations
- Reach 5 players remaining with 5 eliminations
- Earn a Victory Royale with 5 eliminations
Exotic
- Reach 15 players remaining with 7 eliminations
- Reach 14 players remaining with 7 eliminations
- Reach 12 players remaining with 7 eliminations
- Reach 10 players remaining with 7 eliminations
- Reach 9 players remaining with 7 eliminations
- Reach 8 players remaining with 7 eliminations
- Reach 7 players remaining with 7 eliminations
- Reach 6 players remaining with 7 eliminations
- Reach 5 players remaining with 7 eliminations
- Earn a Victory Royale with 7 eliminations
Mythic
- Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations (Note: This Survivor Quest has to be completed a total of nine times)
Given that the rewards are free and one can get them while simply playing the title, players are advised to complete the Survival Quests as and when possible. Their progression will be available till the end of the current Fortnite season, which should roughly be in three months.
The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!