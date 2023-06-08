Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is going to be available on June 9, 2023. The current season has just hours until its end, so the community is teeming with excitement over what's coming next. Over the last few days, Epic Games has been releasing teasers and promotional images for Season 4's content, so players have a pretty decent idea of what to expect from this update.

However, what time will the next season's patch go live? There's always downtime before the start of a new update, and the day of its release often doesn't determine what time players can get back into the game. Here's what you need to know.

What time does the new Fortnite season start?

Fortnite's current season is supposed to end on June 9, 2023, at 2 am EST, which is tomorrow. However, that isn't what time Fortnite's new season arrives. The title is always subject to downtime after a season ends. In Chapter 3 Season 1's case, for example, this period was quite long.

#FortniteWILDS Things are about to get WILD! Things are about to get WILD! #FortniteWILDS https://t.co/XMApDMhvM5

The downtime for the next seasonal update hasn't been offered yet, but it will likely be a few hours. This patch is pretty substantial, considering it'll host a few major map changes. This release won't be changing the entire island but will make a few big adjustments. to it

That likely means that gamers will have to wait at least a few hours after Season 3 ends to start playing Season 4. Based on past precedence, the update should go live by 7-8 am EST.

LukePlayzz11 (Personal) @LukePlayzz11P Downtime for Fortnite patch 25.00 Begins tomorrow at 2 am ET and ends at 7-8 am ET Based on pervious season launches! #Fortnite Downtime for Fortnite patch 25.00 Begins tomorrow at 2 am ET and ends at 7-8 am ET Based on pervious season launches! #Fortnite

Once loopers have updated Fortnite's app on whatever platform they play on, they can check out this title's new content. This includes a map, new characters, a fresh battle pass, and more.

What to expect in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Right now, four skins have been confirmed for the upcoming update. They are as follows:

Era

Trace

Rian

Lorenzo

These characters were leaked and later confirmed by Epic Games via an official poster. They are very likely to be on the battle pass, along with Optimus Prime.

With the film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts coming out the same day as this patch, the leader of the Autobots is expected to be the tier 100 skin. This is because the official Transformers account replied to the Fortnite account that had asked which skin would be the battle pass' top outfit.

The Wilds season is coming (Image via Epic Games)

Furthermore, the earth split open in one of the teasers for Season 4. This means the island is likely to experience some serious changes. New POIs came up out of the newly formed chasm, so expect a pretty different map.

