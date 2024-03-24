"What are you using? A hotspot at a Dunkin' or a Starbucks?" - Fortnite community reacts hilariously to player's incredibly high ping

Ping is an important aspect when it comes to gameplay in Fortnite, essentially representing how long it takes for a signal from the player to travel to the game's server and be registered within this title. If a gamer has a low ping, they experience much smoother and responsive gameplay that can help them play more competitively.

However, a super high ping can be a huge problem. In a recent Reddit post shared by u/MetaMason666, this player wanted to show how they could choose to play on any of the matchmaking regions and was met with an insanely high ping. The post attracted a lot of eyes from the community, with Reddit user u/Harlow_Quinzel jokingly remarking:

"What are you using? A hotspot at a Dunkin' or a Starbucks?"

Comment byu/MetaMason666 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comment byu/MetaMason666 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MetaMason666 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MetaMason666 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Other members of the Fortnite community took to the comments to have their fun with the post. User u/HereToKillEuronymous joked about the player being located on the moon.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/EquivalentNo9014 pointed out that if the network the player is using is that bad, they would be better off using the hotspot on their phone. Reddit user u/Hopeful_Video_3803 reinforced this point, exclaiming how they can get around 20 ping while playing Fortnite like this.

Comment byu/MetaMason666 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MetaMason666 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/MetaMason666 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As u/MetaMason666 revealed that they were located in Texas, Reddit users like u/Inky_Train and u/Dionysus24812 expressed their disbelief at the fact the player had a better ping in Middle Eastern servers than in NA West servers.

u/saltyflutist also highlighted that it's unusual that the player had a lower ping in Middle Eastern servers than in Asia.

How can high ping affect gameplay in Fortnite?

Having a high ping can hinder your Fortnite characters' ability to react properly to your inputs. For example, if a player has a ping anywhere between 100 to 150 ms, it means that one input they make takes 100 milliseconds to travel to the server and be registered in-game.

While that may not seem like a huge number, it has a major impact on gameplay. A high ping can lead to bullets landing later than how they appear on the screen, and damage done or taken will be registered later as well, leading to a massive disadvantage during combat.

This also affects building because of the same delay. All of this is without even mentioning that a high ping can also cause matchmaking problems.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!