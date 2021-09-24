What is the War Effort in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? Everything you need to know

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has taken players from one war and put them right back into another.

The previous Fortnite season saw an Alien invasion nearly destroy the island. Thankfully, the battle against these out worldly creatures ended in victory, expelling the extraterrestrials from the Battle Royale.

The return of Kevin the Cube and his Cube counterparts has brought a new war to Fortnite. Stopping the island from utter decimation is once again a top priority, this time with the War Effort.

What is the War Effort in Fortnite?

J.B. Chimpanski in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 introduced a new character to the game, J.B. Chimpanski. This human-like chimpanzee astronaut is pulling the strings of the War Effort.

With the return of the Cube and more Cubes joining, the Sideways has been unleashed upon the island. Monsters galore fill this space, where players are forced to defeat them.

The War Effort itself is the in-game campaign to deal with the new threat in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. J.B. Chimpanski is accepting Gold Bars at Donation Boards across the island to help fund his War Effort.

How the War Effort works

A War Effort donation site in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Players can choose what defenses come to the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. War Effort stations can be found at the points of interest on the map, where users can deposit Gold Bars and cast their vote.

Items will be in a faceoff with each other, and whichever reaches 100% funding first will be added to the Fortnite loot pool. These may be new items or old favorites, such as the first battle between the Shockwave Launcher and Rift-To-Go.

Also Read

There are also turret sites throughout the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players can use Gold Bars to fund the building of turrets that they can use to defend themselves in Battle Royale or against the monsters from the Sideways.

Lastly, the War Effort has seen J.B. Chimpanski pitch in his own creations, as well. A new trap has been added to Fortnite in the form of an Armored Wall. Loopers can use these to fortify walls and even place structures with one already attached.

Edited by Ravi Iyer