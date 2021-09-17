Fortnite Donation box locations: Where to make a donation to a war effort in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway and loopers are currently witnessing a great war between the players and the Cube Monsters. Spearheading the war effort for the players is J. B. Chimpanski, who is also in the game as a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's Battle Pass.

J. B. Chimpanski requires players' help to win the war, and to help him, players need to complete several quests. One of the first things that players have to do to help J. B. Chimpanski win the war against the Cube Monsters is make donations to the war effort.

How to locate the Fortnite war effort donation boxes

To donate to the war effort in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players must first go and find J. B. Chimpanski, who will give them a quest for donations in the war effort.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Are you ready, recruits?



To complete this quest, players need to have sufficient Gold Bars to donate. Players can collect Gold Bars in the following ways:

Completing NPC quests

Opening chests

Opening cash registers

Destroying ATM machines

Once players have sufficient Gold Bars, they must go look for a Donation Box. Donation Boxes are bright yellow in color, making them fairly easy to spot.

War Effort Donation Boxes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

For J. B. Chimpanski's quest, players have to donate Gold Bars to any one donation box. The easiest donation box to find is in Holly Hedges, in front of a white house with a basketball hoop.

To donate to the war effort, all players have to do is interact with the donation box and donate a small amount of Gold Bars. Donations in the war effort will yield more war items for the players, such as turrets.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Congratulations! 🎉



Players can check out the following video by Kanga to learn more about the J. B. Chimpanski questline in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Now that players know where to find Fortnite donation boxes, it is time for them to go ahead and do their part in the war effort in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

