"When did they add aimbot to Fortnite?": Player uses Lock On Pistol to shoot opponent hiding in bush

Fortnite's library of weapons is vast and ever-evolving, with Epic Games consistently adding new weapons into the loot pool to keep things fresh. One particularly beloved weapon, especially in Chapter 5 Season 1, is the Lock-On Pistol. In a new clip by Fortnite player u/florian_martinez, the player perfectly demonstrates what makes the Lock-On Pistol so good.

The Lock-On Pistol was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 2, and while it was gone from the loot pool for a while, it returned in Chapter 5 Season 1. With this, players have realized how powerful the weapon can be, especially in Zero Build.

This is perfectly highlighted in u/florian_martinez's Reddit clip, as it allowed them to take on two enemies hiding in a bush, leading one player to comment:

"When did they add aimbot to Fortnite?"

"Its OP in Zero Builds" - Fortnite community seems to love the returning Lock-On Pistol

In the Reddit clip, u/florian_martinez can be seen in a duo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, wearing the Eco skin and engaging in a 2v1 scenario after losing their teammate.

As the player navigated the final circles and made their way to the safe zone, they whipped out their Lock-On Pistol and aimed it at a nearby bush where the player knew the last duo was hiding due to the Society Medallion markers on the minimap.

The pistol's lock-on mechanic allowed u/florian_martinez to mark an enemy hiding inside the bush, firing a burst of shots from the Lock-On Pistol. As the player kept their aim locked on the enemy, they were able to knock one of the enemies hiding within the same bush. This allowed the player to shift their focus on the last enemy standing, who was also hiding in the same bush.

With the teammate not being able to react on time, the player began moving and sliding while firing shots from their Frenzy Auto Shotgun. After they were able to deliver a barrage of shots to eliminate the downed enemy, they fired a series of rounds toward the remaining enemy, swiftly eliminating them and securing the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community erupted in applause upon witnessing the player's use of the Lock-On Pistol, with many commenting on its efficiency and power, especially when it comes to the Zero Build game modes.

Meanwhile, others explained how one can get the Lock-On Pistol from the Steelsight NPC located near the melting glacier. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the Fortnite community continues to explore more possibilities for the Lock-On Pistol, it's clear that the pistol's power and efficiency in Chapter 5 Season 1 are not to be underestimated.

