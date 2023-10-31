When does the Fortnite Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 4 end? Timings explained

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has been an epic journey packed with exciting challenges, thrilling in-game events, and new skins. As with all seasons, this Battle Pass was filled with inventive skins and designs.

Sadly, it will close on November 3, 2023, which is pivotal for players looking to complete their Battle Pass and unlock all the exclusive rewards before they go and the new season begins.

Only Battle Stars will remain, as players who have any left will receive the rewards they deserve, depending on how much they have at the end of the season.

Additionally, it's crucial to note that the start of Chapter 4 Season 5 coincides with the end of Season 4, making this transition eventful for the Fortnite community.

Key details regarding Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4's Battle Pass ending time

The specific ending time for the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass is 2 am ET. It's recommended that the community sets a reminder or keeps an eye on the in-game timer to ensure they don't miss out on any last-minute opportunities to earn rewards or complete challenges.

Here are all the timezones for the Battle Pass ending times:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, 11 pm

Central Time: Friday, 1 am

Eastern Time: Friday, 2 am

Mountain Time: Friday, 12 am

Brazil, Rio: Friday, 3 am

India: Friday, 11:30 am

China: Friday, 2 pm

Japan: Friday, 3 pm

UTC: Friday, 6 am

London, United Kingdom: Friday, 7 am

Central European Time: Friday, 8 am

Sydney, Australia: Friday, 4 pm

Auckland, New Zealand: Friday, 5 pm

After the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass ends, the servers will go offline for a significant update and usher in Chapter 4 Season 5. This update will bring a fresh theme, new map changes, and exciting features, resetting the Battle Pass back to level 1 for the upcoming season.

Can players still reach Seasonal Level 200 in Chapter 4 Season 4?

The Fortnite Battle Pass offers a wide variety of exclusive rewards that players can earn by completing challenges, gaining Battle Stars, and leveling up. If you haven't reached your desired level or unlocked specific items, now's the time for that last-ditch effort.

Players who have reached level 150 or more can easily still pick up the pace and get to seasonal level 200 to unlock all the rewards. However, for those still below level 100, it is quite difficult to reach the maximum level in Chapter 4 Season 4 without purchasing Battle Pass tiers.

