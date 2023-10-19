Why some Fortnite players received a free Back Bling in Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnite never fails to surprise its players with new content, challenges, and rewards. Chapter 4 Season 4 is no exception, with one of the most intriguing yet unexpected surprises this season being the distribution of the Redmask Ranker Back Bling. It was originally meant as a Ranked quest reward as part of this season's Ranked Urgent quests.

However, multiple players have reported that they have received the Back Bling despite not having completed the quest required to acquire it. Many players are curious about why they have received this free reward without meeting the criteria. This article offers insight into this development.

Fortnite acknowledges the distribution of the free Back Bling

The current season has brought with it a host of new features, including a brand-new set of cosmetic rewards for players who complete certain in-game tasks. Among them is the Redmask Ranker Back Bling, an item that changes appearance based on the players' rank in Fortnite's Ranked mode.

Shortly after players started reporting about mysteriously receiving this item, Fortnite's official X (formerly Twitter) account, FortniteStatus, made the announcement that having reviewed the Ranked quest data, they will be providing the Redmask Ranker Back Bling to all players who log in during Chapter 4 Season 4.

The tweet also hinted at future seasons like Chapter 4 Season 5, offering similar items early in the ranked quest rewards, indicating a shift in the reward structure. This move could make the reward system more player-friendly while also increasing the incentive to participate in ranked quests.

Why was the Back Bling given away for free?

The decision to give all players the Redmask Ranker Back Bling, even those who hadn't completed the ranked quests, might seem unusual and confusing initially. However, there are several possible reasons behind this generous gesture from Epic Games.

It is likely that the developer wants to ensure that all players, regardless of their skill level or commitment to ranked quests, have the chance to use this unique Back Bling. Granting it to all players promotes inclusivity and ensures that everyone feels a part of the Fortnite experience.

The Back Bling also comes packaged with a unique feature that allows it to change its appearance based on the player's rank during Chapter 4 Season 4, making it an intriguing cosmetic for players to use and show off their rank to others.

Offering the Back Bling as a log-in reward also encourages more players to engage with Chapter 4 Season 4. It not only bolsters the playerbase but also enhances the overall experience of the game by creating a sense of excitement and anticipation.

