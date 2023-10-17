Where to find Dirt Bikes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Dirt Bikes, officially known as Trail Thrashers, were introduced to Fortnite at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1. In many ways, they revolutionized rotating in-game as they could be used to overcome rough terrain and uneven landscapes. Their "jump" feature even allows you to quite literally jump over obstacles while driving at full throttle. Essentially, this could be used to move about with ease in most situations.

In Chapter 4 Season 4, Dirt Bikes aka Trail Thrashers, can still be found on the island, and while there are more vehicles to choose from, they remain popular as ever. That being said, finding one still takes a bit of effort. Given how vast the island is, it may not be easy to stumble upon one. Thankfully, there are few fixed places where you can find them parked, fueled, and ready to use.

All Dirt Bike (Trail Thrasher) locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Despite Dirt Bikes being popular, for some odd reason, Epic Games has made sure that only a few of them spawn in and around Named Locations. This has likely been done to reduce the clutter of vehicles in these areas, but it does make it harder to find in general. Nevertheless, here are the Named Locations at which you can find Dirt Bikes (Trail Thrashers):

Dirt Bikes/Trail Thrashers location in all Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Shattered Slabs

Frenzy Fields

Brutal Bastion

Knotty Nets

Kenjutsu Crossing

Creeky Compound

Breakaway Bay

In addition to finding Dirt Bikes (Trail Thrashers) in Named Locations, you can also find them at Landmarks spread out across the island. Some of these locations are well-known, while others are rather obscure in nature:

Dirt Bikes/Trail Thrashers location in all Landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The Getaway

Trickchaser's Jump

Marine Monoliths

Fireglow Sanctuary

Mesa's Reach

Beached Pit

Seaside Sentry

Royal Ruin

King's Landing

Sunswoon Lagoon

Secluded Spire

Crusty Crates

Crackshot's Cabin

Kapok Cove

Feudal Fuel

Icy Islets

Beep 'N Bounce

Crude Harbor

Aegis Temple

In general, it is easier to find Dirt Bikes (Trail Thrashers) at Landmarks than at Named Locations. Keep this in mind while looking for vehicles in-game. On that note, Dirt Bikes (Trail Thrashers) are not the only bikes in-game.

Which is better?: Rogue Bike or Dirt Bike?

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, Victory Crown Rogue, also known as the Rogue Bike was introduced to the island. Unlike Dirt Bikes (Trail Thrashers), these have a boost feature which allows you to go into overdrive and gain speed for a short amount of time. However, they have a major drawback.

While they perform well on paved roads, they are all but useless on any other terrain type. They receive a speed penalty and feel very cumbersome. For this reason, Dirt Bikes (Trail Thrashers) are by far superior in almost every aspect. The lack of a boost feature is well compensated by other factors such as a better grip, jump-mechanics, and the ability to maintain speed across all terrain types.

