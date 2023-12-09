When is Fortnite Festival coming out? Exact time for all regions explored

The Fortnite community is eagerly anticipating the arrival of the brand-new Fortnite Festival game mode. Players got a small peek into what the game mode will offer during the Chapter 4 finale live event, the Big Bang, but the full experience is set to launch on December 9, 2023. While the exact time of release is not yet known, it is speculated that the mode will release around 7 AM ET, much like the Rocket Racing game mode that came before it.

The Festival game mode will be a new rhythm and music-based game mode developed by Harmonix, the Epic Games-owned game developer known for titles like Guitar Hero and Rockband. The new mode is set to offer players a vast library of songs to play during their shows, and this article will explain the mode's timings for players to jump into the game's musical world.

When does the Fortnite Festival come out around the world?

As players gear up to hit the virtual stage in the new Festival game mode, the potential release time of 10 am ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023, has become a focal point of anticipation, especially following the successful launches of Rocket Racing and LEGO Fortnite.

Understanding the exact release time for the Festival game mode in your region is important to make sure you're ready to dive right into the new experience when it launches. Given below is a breakdown of the release time for various regions:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, 7 am

Saturday, 7 am Mountain Time: Saturday, 8 am

Saturday, 8 am Central Time: Saturday, 9 am

Saturday, 9 am Eastern Time: Saturday, 10 am

Saturday, 10 am Brazil, Rio: Saturday, 12 pm

Saturday, 12 pm UTC : Saturday, 3 pm

: Saturday, 3 pm London, United Kingdom: Saturday, 3 pm

Saturday, 3 pm Central European Time: Saturday, 4 pm

Saturday, 4 pm India : Saturday, 8:30 pm

: Saturday, 8:30 pm China : Saturday, 11 pm

: Saturday, 11 pm Japan : Sunday, 12 am

: Sunday, 12 am Sydney, Australia : Sunday, 2 am

: Sunday, 2 am Auckland, New Zealand: Sunday, 4 am

With the community eagerly counting down to the release of Festival, the game mode promises to deliver a symphony of fun, especially with a rich tracklist of beloved classics as well as a collaboration with the Weeknd in the new Event Pass.

The Fortnite Festival game mode is following in the footsteps of LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing and is sure to bring its own dynamic and unique flair to the game. With the exact times of release now at their fingertips, players all over the world can synchronize their schedules and timetables and prepare to be immersed in the rhythmic excitement of the festival.

