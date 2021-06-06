When is the Fortnite Season 7 Live Event: Start Date, Event leaks, and other details

Fortnite Season 6 is coming to an end, which also means the end of the Primal weapons. It is now time to look towards Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2.

From UFO sightings to Crop circles popping up at random, the Battle Royale island has seen a ton of unusual activity over the past few weeks building towards Season 7. Only recently, a new crop circle appeared over at the Colosseum which brings the total to 3 with many more likely to appear in the next few days.

When is the Fortnite Season 7 event?

Based on an educated guess, if the Fortnite Season 7 Live event is to happen at all it would happen when a day before the new season begins i.e on June 7th, 2021. The other possibility could be that loopers receive yet another interactive cinematic event, much like that of Season 6 which would put the event date on 8th June, after the Season 7 update goes live.

The 17.00 update will mark the commencement of Chapter 2 Season 7 and is scheduled to go live in two days time.

Fortnite Season 7 Event details – What we know so far

Loopers have been reporting mysterious TV sets that are spread everywhere on the island. Strange UFO signals have started emerging on these TV sets signifying the commencement of the official countdown to the next season, and most likely hinting towards what the Fortnite Season 7 live event could hold.

Season 7 Teasers – ‘They’re coming’

It’s safe to say that Fortnite Season 7 teasers are not limited to the virtual battle Royale island. Players from around the world have been posting images of the Season 7 teaser making its way into real life.

UFOs – Will they be driveable?

Not so long ago, players were being airlifted by these unidentified objects in the sky. For now, all we know is that “They’re” finally here. Given that the driving / flying mechanic is not new to Fortnite, the UFOs at some point during Season 7 could be driveable.

Aliens in Live Event?

There is not a lot of time left for the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and the glimpses of what players can anticipate from the live event have already started.

Presently, it has been confirmed that next season will revolve around these extra-terrestrial beings.

It remains to be seen how Fortnite Season 7 will be received among the masses, a question which only time can answer.

