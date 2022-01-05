When is Madcap coming to Fortnite Chapter 3? Release date confirmed

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brought along loads of new cosmetics, skins, weapons and other items on top of existing ones. The recent Winterfest 2021 event gave away 14 days' worth of free items to keep players engaged. But it seems as if the developers are still not done with new items in the game.

Recent leaks hint towards a brand new skin soon arriving to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as part of the mid-season update. The skin in question is the Madcap skin, and here's when it will be released in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Leaks hint at the Madcap Release Date in Fortnite Chapter 3

Madcap is not a new addition to the game. He was first shown during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 as an NPC, and players could talk to him and accept his punchcard quests. Now, leaks indicate that Epic is planning to bring Madcap back into Chapter 3 Season 1.

As per prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the Madcap skin will soon make its way into the game. The leaker further states that Epic will release the Madcap skin later during the current season.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Reminder: Madcap will finally be released later this season!



In the latest update, the outfit was updated to show the text "Introduced in Chapter 3, Season 1" In-Game! Reminder: Madcap will finally be released later this season!In the latest update, the outfit was updated to show the text "Introduced in Chapter 3, Season 1" In-Game! https://t.co/ZfxXQDzWAg

ShiinaBR also states that the developers have updated the outfit to display the text "Introduced in Chapter 3, Season 1" in the game. While the leakers have mentioned no release date, the skin could come out with the mid-season Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 update.

In additional news, Madcap will not come alone. The developers will release a Madcap bundle which, as per HYPEX, is scheduled for release during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, most likely this month.

HYPEX @HYPEX Madcap was updated this update to say "Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1" so expect the bundle to release this season, or probably this month! Madcap was updated this update to say "Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1" so expect the bundle to release this season, or probably this month! https://t.co/2t8DHm6jC1

Going by the leaks, the Madcap bundle will include a pickaxe as well as his backbling. However, it's not yet known whether the players will receive the bundle for free or via the Item Shop. If the Madcap bundle comes in the Item Shop, expect it to be priced somewhere around 1200 to 1500 V-Bucks, while the skin could be priced at 1000 V-Bucks.

