What is the final present in Fortnite WinterFest 2021 (& how to claim it)

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 will soon be coming to an end and the holiday event has been a great success for both Epic Games as well as the players. Over the course of over two weeks, WinterFest 2021 has given players a ton of new free rewards, unique quests, weapons and more. Recently, Fortnite servers were down for quite some time due to player log in issues. With Fortnite WinterFest 2021 now back online, several players have noticed that an extra present is still left unopened even after they have opened all the free Fortnite WinterFest rewards.

Apparently, it seems like Epic Games is giving players a bonus WinterFest reward. In this Fortnite guide, we will explain the possible reason behind the bonus WinterFest reward and how players can get their hands on it.

Why is Epic Games giving away an extra WinterFest reward in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

This year's annual holiday event was grand in more ways than one, starting with free rewards for 14 days just to log in and play the game. Fortnite WinterFest 2021 is already a great triumph and has broken Fortnite servers on many different occasions. As mentioned earlier, players were entitled to open 14 free presents during the Fortnite WinterFest event, but after the server issues on December 29, players are now discovering that they have an extra present.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️



We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. https://t.co/ruLmG4xHgk

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁 Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁

It is currently unclear whether or not the developers are giving away extra presents due to server issues or if this is a bug. However, the Fortnite Status Twitter account did tweet that they're working on the issue of the bonus present. But it seems like the developers are giving away a free reward as compensation for the issues faced by players yesterday.

How to claim the extra free Fortnite WinterFest 2021 reward?

The extra free reward is the Mr. Dappermint Fortnite outfit which can be claimed in the same way as the rest of the free rewards. You can open the present (when and if available) by visiting the WinterFest tab in the lobby menu and selecting the ‘Enter Lodge’ option. Then, you will discover the opportunity to choose a present and open it in order to get the free reward.

