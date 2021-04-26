When does Neymar Jr come to Fortnite: Release date, Skin variants, How to unlock, and every other detail

The much-awaited Neymar Jr Fortnite Skin will be going live on 27 April and some fans can't keep calm. After being teased at the start of Fortnite Season 6, some players are eager to see the cosmetic brought to life in-game.
The Neymar Jr Fortnite Skin will feature four styles, two normal edits, and two style edits sporting some colorful Primal Mech suits. It's unclear how this fits into the theme of the current season, but it looks very detailed and dynamic.
How to unlock the Neymar Jr Fortnite Skin?
According to the official blog post from Epic Games, the Neymar Jr. Fortnite Skin can be unlocked by players who have bought the Battle Pass. The official blog post states:
"Neymar Jr. can be contained no more! Starting this week on April 27, you can tackle his Battle Pass Quests, allowing you to unlock his Outfit and other items from his high-octane Set. By completing Neymar Jr Quests and Epic-rarity Quests, unlock and unleash his primal forms."
In addition to the Neymar Jr Fortnite Skin, players can unlock a total of 11 unique cosmetic items. As anticipated, Neymar Jr's arrival in Fortnite brings with it a new set of challenges and quests for Fortnite Season 6 and will go live after the 16.30 update.
Quests and Challenges to unlock all Neymar Jr. Fortnite cosmetics
Challenges for Neymar Jr in Fortnite:
- Drop Kick the Soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr - Rewards players the Joia Trophy Back Bling.
- Talk to an Island Soccer player - Players will have to converse with a Soccer NPC to unlock the Soccer Ball Emote Toy and a Neymar Jr Banner.
- Eliminate 3 opponents as Neymar Jr - Complete the objective to free the primal self within
- Complete 3 Quests from Island Soccer players - Players will have to complete 3 quests to unlock the Neymar Jr-themed Matador Loading Screen.
- Score a goal with the Soccer ball toy as Neymar Jr -Complete the quest to receive the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe.
- .Complete 5 Quests from Island Soccer players - Players will have to complete 5 quests to unlock the Neymar Jr Fortnite skin.
Quests for Neymar Jr in Fortnite:
- I’m ready! Spray
- Stealth Shot Emoticon
- Hang Loose Celebration Emote
- Aerial Acrobat Glider
- Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr Outfit, Jaguar Strike Pickaxe, and Aerial Acrobat Glider
After completing certain amounts of Chapter 2 Season 6 Epic Quests, players will unlock even more items from his Set.
