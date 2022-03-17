When will Arena points reset in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will be over in a few days and a new season will peep out soon. At the moment, everyone is concerned about the content updates that the next season will bring to the island. However, there are a few members of the community who are keeping an eye on the events of Chapter 3 Season 1.

Gamers have had a wonderful season as well as a successful Arena outing. However, no one knows for sure when the points will reset in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

This article will discuss the issue and try to reveal when exactly the Arena points are expected to be reset.

Fortnite Arena points will reset very soon

At the beginning of each season, gamers need to start from tier 1 in the Battle Pass. They gradually rank up the tiers by claiming XP and achieving the level requirements. A successful season often finds gamers ranking way beyond level 100 in the Battle Pass.

A similar theory exists in terms of the Fortnite Arena segment. Each season, gamers accumulate Arena hype and before the beginning of the next season, it is reset by the developers.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is expected to end on March 19. The game will go directly into downtime. The next season will be released right after the downtime is over. We expect the date to be March 20. Hence, it is expected that the Arena points will be reset before March 20.

However, the developers have not officially released anything. Gamers are advised to wait for the official confirmation regarding the same.

Can the Arena points be reset after the start of a season?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Arena Hype will carry over from Season 7 and will reset on September 28. Arena Hype will carry over from Season 7 and will reset on September 28.

Even though the developers usually reset the arena points before the start of the season, it can be delayed by a few days. Back in Chapter 2 Season 8, gamers found out that the Arena Points were not reset by the developers. There were several speculations regarding this, and the community kept searching for a plausible explanation.

The Arena points from the previous season were carried over a few days into Chapter 2 Season 8. Eventually, it was reset by the developers. Hence, the reset procedure may be delayed by a few days but won't carry over for the length of an entire season.

Edited by R. Elahi