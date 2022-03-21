When will Fortnite re-enable building again in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite surprised its community by removing building at the outset of Chapter 3 Season 2. Players were certainly expecting some changes in the meta, but no one could foresee the removal of building altogether.

However, it is no surprise that building and editing will soon return to Epic Games' Battle Royale game. They are the core mechanics and the majority of players, (especially sweats), won't be able to enjoy themselves without building tall skyscrapers within seconds.

Here's when loopers can look forward to the return of building in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite to bring back building in Chapter 3 Season 2 soon

As per prominent leakers like HYPEX, building has been temporarily removed for a week. The new season began on March 19, and players will be able to build again by March 28-29.

HYPEX @HYPEX BUILDING IS GONE FOR A WEEK! BUILDING IS GONE FOR A WEEK! https://t.co/lmhxvqisqB

It is worth noting that this estimate is purely based on leaks, as Epic Games hasn't opened up on the return of building so far. Hence, readers must take it with a pinch of salt.

Apparently, the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven has resulted in several changes. The Imagined Order has wiped out building, and loopers must try their best to get the feature back.

Instead of building, players now have to use parkour mechanics that grant additional speed and jumping abilities. These changes in the meta are restricted to public matches, and building hasn't been removed from competitive, Arena, Creative, and Team Rumble for obvious reasons.

Fortnite community reacts to the removal of building in Chapter 3 Season 2

While weapons, vehicles, features, and items are vaulted/unvaulted regularly, no one would've thought that Epic Games would end up removing building from normal modes.

The response towards the temporary termination of building in Fortnite has been mixed. While some players cannot digest the fact that the developers are trying to alter the core mechanics of their BR title, others seem elated that the sweats won't be able to stomp them (for a week, atleast).

HYPEX @HYPEX Controversial opinion: I like the "no building for a week" idea, especially that the sprinting speed got increased and we got new movement mechanics!



Also, buildings now take 25% less damage from guns only (while this no build event is happening) Controversial opinion: I like the "no building for a week" idea, especially that the sprinting speed got increased and we got new movement mechanics!Also, buildings now take 25% less damage from guns only (while this no build event is happening)

The debate even escalated to the importance of building. For some players, the game cannot even survive a week without building. On the flip side, many believe that shooting, mobility, and aim are equally important aspects of winning games.

Ben @bnwkr



(i'm trash and never adapted) @HYPEX i might finally play the game again now that building is gone for a week(i'm trash and never adapted) @HYPEX i might finally play the game again now that building is gone for a week(i'm trash and never adapted)

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX Honestly this should turn into permanent LTM after the 9 days, people who bad at building can play & start to game with it. Parkour, climbing makes it really fast and makes the game fun @HYPEX Honestly this should turn into permanent LTM after the 9 days, people who bad at building can play & start to game with it. Parkour, climbing makes it really fast and makes the game fun

𝗙𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗲 @SouthieFromSTW1

Because I've met people like this last chapter @HYPEX Let's see how many people were sweaty behind only the builds but trash at aimingBecause I've met people like this last chapter @HYPEX Let's see how many people were sweaty behind only the builds but trash at aimingBecause I've met people like this last chapter

Amidst all the drama, it is safe to assume that Epic Games will bring back building soon. Naturally, it will be impractical to remove a feature that helps its Battle Royale game in standing out among the likes of Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, PUBG, and more.

