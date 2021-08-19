Where do Alien Parasites spawn in Fortnite Season 7

One of the week 11 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to mark an alien parasite. These are little eggs that are being spread around by the aliens, and ever since then, they have been all over the island, latching on to animals and infecting everything.

According to Dreamflowers, a hippie NPC in Fortnite, these alien parasites aren't what they appear to be, and she feels players need to interact with them. Therefore, the NPC is offering players 30,000 XP to mark an alien parasite.

In order to complete the challenge, players first need to find the alien parasites.

Since these parasites are spread all over the island, it shouldn't be hard to come across one. However, knowing the exact location of a few can help people complete the challenge without attracting too much attention.

Alien parasites in Fortnite

Finding alien parasites in Fortnite is an easy task, and the best place to find one is where the NPC Zyg and Choppy spawns.

Zyg is tasked with spreading the parasites across the island, and it has moved from Pleasant Park to the broken house in Craggy Cliffs.

Since Zyg will be planting the parasites in this area, it would be the perfect place to mark alien parasites in Fortnite and complete the challenge to get 30,000 XP.

The parasites are more commonly found on the western side of the location, and players need to be careful while marking them as they can latch onto the player's face.

Dreamflower and alien parasites

While the Dreamflower NPC just wants players to be friends with the alien parasites, asking them to mark these parasites in Fortnite makes no sense. Therefore, fans think that the NPC certainly has a hidden agenda behind getting the alien creatures marked.

Only a few days remain before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 comes to an end, and players can definitely expect an answer as to why Dreamflower has an interest in the alien parasites.

The answer might come during the live event that will further the storyline and introduce Chapter 2 Season 8.

