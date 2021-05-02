Where are the Bounty Boards in Fortnite: All known locations

Bounty boards are one of the most reliable sources of bounties in Fortnite from which players can earn Gold Bars.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 saw the addition of 10 assorted bounty boards across the entire island for players to collect bounties from. Apart from these dedicated boards, players can also collect bounties from in-game NPCs.

Considering the location of most of these NPCs, finding multiple quests in a single game of Fortnite can be difficult for many players. Having said that, players can simply claim bounties from these dedicated boards located at 10 assorted locations across the battle royale island.

This article features a complete rundown of all the bounty board locations in Fortnite as well as how players can claim bounties from them.

All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite

Based on the locations discovered by players, the 10 assorted bounty boards in Fortnite can be found at:

Stumpy Ridge located towards the west of Lazy Lake

FN Radio located towards the east of Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Green Steel Bridge located towards the south-east of Colossal Crops

Fork Knife Food Truck located towards the North of Lazy Lake

Camp Cod located towards the south of Catty Corner

Apris Ski located towards the south-west of Misty Meadows

Red Steel Bridge located towards the south of Pleasant Park

Holly Hedges

Lockie's Lighthouse located towards the northwest of Stealthy Stronghold

These are all the available bounty boards in Fortnite Season 6 that players can collect bounties from.

In order to claim bounties from these dedicated boards in Fortnite Season 6, players will need to walk up to any one of these boards in Fortnite and interact with them.

Players will also need to select the "Bounty: Eliminate Enemy Player" option from the radial quest menu that pops up after interacting with the bounty board in Fortnite.

This will result in players being presented with a bounty target that remains valid for six minutes. If the player manages to take down their target or if the target gets eliminated by some other factor, the bounty will be completed and the player will be able to claim the respective amount of Gold Bars as reward.