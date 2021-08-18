The island of Fortnite is a mess at the moment. The Mothership is abducting Coral Castle, the IO are dealing with an Impostor and Dr. Slone is no closer to finding a way to stop alien invaders than she was at the start of the season; however, that might change soon.

Rather than fight the alien invaders, Slone now plans on bribing an NPC known as Joey, who's more than likely a high-ranking individual within the alien hierarchy. Although it's rather unclear what the plan of action is, Slone definitely must have one.

Nonetheless, loopers willing to help out and go along with her crazy scheme will have to catch five fish at fishing holes on the island. As a gesture of gratitude, those who complete the task will be rewarded with 45,000 experience points.

"Catch Fish at Fishing Holes" Fortnite week 11 Legendary challenge (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

Note: Fortnite Week 11 Legendary challenges go live on August 18, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Catch Fish at Fishing Holes" Fortnite Week 11 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to visit one of the many fishing holes located on the island and catch a total of five fish. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Fishing in Fortnite is a fun and pleasant activity that players can partake in if they are in desperate need of food, or need to kill time waiting for the storm cycle to close in. Either way, it is a relaxing pastime.

Players can not only find fish that heal them but also a few that give them in-game boosts. In addition to fish, players at times can even hook a weapon or two if they are lucky.

As mentioned above, fishing is fun and easy. Players shouldn't have any trouble catching five fish, given that there are over 200 fishing holes on the island, and fishing rods can be found near most of these spots as well.

Where to catch fish in fishing holes in Fortnite Season 7

While there are numerous fishing holes on the island, some of them are safer than others due to them being isolated or far out on the edges of the island. Players looking to complete this Legendary challenge uninterrupted can fish at these locations:

Shipwreck Cove (Northeast of Catty Corner)

Bob's Bluff (Northeast of Steamy Stacks)

Unremarkable Shack (East of Craggy Cliffs)

Rainbow Rentals (Southwest of Holly Hatchery)

Shanty Town (East of Slurpy Swamp)

Lumber Lodge (South of Misty Meadows)

Camp Cod (South of Catty Corner)

