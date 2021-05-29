Where are all the CB radios in Fortnite Season 6?

The latest set of Foreshadowing challenges have been released in Fortnite. In one of the latest Foreshadowing challenges, players are tasked with finding the CB radios on Fortnite Island and using them.

These challenges went live after the Fortnite 16.50 update. Given that the season is in its final stretch, things are beginning to spice up as the current season is setting the stage for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

The location of all the 5 CB radios in Fortnite Season 6

The 3rd #Fortnite Foreshadowing Quest will be released in 2 hours (10am ET/15:00 BST)



(Noticed by @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/vuvns96RJL — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 28, 2021

This quest isn't complicated at all, but it's slightly tedious because these CB radios are located all over the map. There are a total of 5 CB radios that players need to find and use in the game. Finding all the CB radios on Fortnite island will not only complete this challenge for players but it will also bag them some XP.

Since these CB radios in Fortnite are spread out all over the map, players won't be able to complete this challenge in one game. It's advisable that players attempt to complete this challenge in multiple games so that they have an easier time.

[#Fortnite Ch.2 Season 6 Foreshadowing Part 2 Challenges/Quest Guide] 🗺

Challenges: 1

XP: 24,000 Total



Activate CB Radios with Bunker Jonesy to tune into a mysterious Alien podcast!



Consider using Creator Code 'FNAssist' 💙 pic.twitter.com/CfZTOE4Yxf — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 28, 2021

That being said, these Foreshadowing quests set the perfect stage for the arrival of aliens into Fortnite. These CB radios aren't difficult to find at all, although they're located on the most desolated and remote parts of the island.

It's evident that the I.O.'s involvement will become more prominent from the start of next season. Players have already been tasked with exploring a downed helicopter in the game. Based on the markings and the mission description, it's clear that the helicopter belongs to the I.O. and it will be interesting to see how it all pans out.

UPDATE: Added 2 more Radio locations to the map for the #Fortnite Foreshadowing Quest Part 3! https://t.co/XEUArzOvrN pic.twitter.com/OMhwXZMVP1 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 28, 2021

However, Epic Games hasn't revealed any information about the Foundation or any of the other members of the Seven. There's a chance that the origins of the Seven will be addressed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 as well. From the looks of it, next season will probably be action packed and full of unexpected things. It looks like Epic Games is all set to make up for the dullness that took over Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 6.