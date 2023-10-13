Where to collect Candy in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Candy has returned to Fortnite as a part of the Fortnitemares 2023 event, an annual Halloween event where, along with challenges and rewards, players can locate a ton of Candy scattered all over the area. On consuming them, it offers a variety of advantages, including the capacity to treat wounded players with modest amounts of health or shield.

You may get various boosts by finding and eating different Candy as well. There are a total of four Candy that have been unvaulted.

In Chapter 4 Season 4, there are new Fortnitemares challenges to accomplish that call for the use of Candy going forward. Let's delve into the details of how each Candy differs from the other and see what else this event has in store.

How to collect Candy in Fortnite

There are four distinct types of Candy in Fortnitemares 2023, namely Candy Corn, Hop Drop, Jelly Bean, and Peppermint, with each candy having different effects.

Candy Corn gives players a boost of one health per second for 10 health up until 100. Hop Drop, on the other hand, gives players a low gravity effect with the addition of five health. Jelly Bean gives players 10 health or shields. Lastly, Pepper Mint gives players five health and a temporary pepper effect that grants increased walking, crouching, and swimming speed.

That being said, these Candy can be acquired in numerous ways. Searching for buckets and pumpkins is the simplest and most popular approach, but ringing doorbells is also a successful strategy if you happen to be in a neighborhood with houses.

If you're lucky and get the Trick or Treat Augment, in addition to receiving Candy, every guard or boss you take down will also drop additional Candy. If this Augument is active, you will additionally earn extra shields when consuming them.

Fortnitemares 2023: What’s else is new

Along with the unvaulting of certain Candy, this year’s Fortnitemares has various other surprises as well, ranging from weapons, skins, and quests. Along with Trick or Treat, the game is getting three other Augments: Witchy Warrior, Revamped, and Mythic Grab Bag, each with its own set of perks.

Michael Myers from Halloween, Alan Wake from the Remedy video game series, and Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas have all received their own bundles. Alan Wake and Jack Skellington are surprising additions to the roster, as players were left wondering how Epic Games managed to secure the rights to these IPs.

In addition to Thorne's Vampiric Blade, the Wood Stake Shotgun made its debut this season. The description of these weapons claims that it's excellent for fighting vampires and the undead. It may be found with varying rarity as ground loot or in various types of chests.

In addition, the Rocket Launcher's Halloween-themed variation, the Pumpkin Launcher, also returned to the event this year.

