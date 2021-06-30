Where to collect doomsday preppers in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Legendary challenges)

Since the Fortnite alien invasion began, a lot of NPCs have started to disappear or have been replaced by Kymeras. Hayseed is under the impression that perhaps Farmer Steel has also met the same faith.

In preparation for the worst-case scenario, Hayseed is tasking players to collect the doomsday preppers guide. It's unknown what's inside the guide, however, it seems important given that he's willing to reward players with 30,000 experience points for finding it.

Collect doomsday preppers guide (Image via ShiinaBR/Twitter)

In addition to collecting the doomsday preppers guide, players can also complete other tasks, such as placing missing signs and looking for clues that will help reveal the mysteries behind Steel's disappearance.

All of these Fortnite Season 7, week 4 challenges are currently live and can be completed for a lot of experience points. Without further ado, it's time to collect the enigmatic doomsday preppers guide

#Fortnite Week 4 Legendary Quests 📍



The quests will be live at 10am ET



Jump in game to earn up to 165,000 Xp and find out what's happened to Farmer Steel



[Video guide in thread below 🎥] pic.twitter.com/QnmNfie0Mz — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) June 30, 2021

How to complete the "Collect doomsday preppers guide" challenge in Fortnite

In essence, all players need to do is visit either Hydro 16 or Steamy Stacks in order to collect the guide. Only one guide needs to be collected.

1) Hydro 16

Do the Rick Dance (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

Located east of Slurpy Swamp, or northwest of Misty Meadows, players can find a wonderful location known as Hydro 16. As the name suggests, it is a hydroelectric dam that more than likely supplies electricity to many locations on the island of Fortnite.

Players can collect the doomsday preppers guide from a small office on the ground floor of the main building. It shouldn't be hard to miss as the entrance to the office is opposite a turbine.

2) Steamy Stacks

Wonder if visiting a nuclear reactor is safe (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

Steamy Stacks is a well-known location in Fortnite. It's been around for a while, and it's impossible to miss as plumes of purple smoke keep coming out from the nuclear reactor.

To collect the doomsday preppers guide at this location, players must enter a building with the number three labeled on top of it. The guide is located in the corner of the room on the ground floor, next to some wooden crates.

