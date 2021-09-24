Where to collect resources from balloon decorations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite has launched an event honoring its fourth birthday in which players can complete challenges and earn rewards. There are also some returning items from previous celebrations, such as the throwable birthday presents. One of the challenges for this event is to collect resources from balloon decorations.

However, Fortnite players will need to know where these can be located. Here's how to complete this challenge.

How to collect resources from balloon decorations in Fortnite

Just like the new cakes, balloon decorations can be found at all major POIs and most landmarks as well. There's a high chance that the cakes and balloon decorations will be pretty close together. These decorations will be on bushes and other harvestable items.

In order to collect resources from these decorations, players need to break the item they are attached to. If they are hanging on to a bush, players can break the bush.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



Fun Fact: The balloon wrapper has actually changed from previous years and is now pink with sprinkles instead of Blue! Here's the #Fortnite Birthday Battle Bus for the 4th Birthday!Fun Fact: The balloon wrapper has actually changed from previous years and is now pink with sprinkles instead of Blue! Here's the #Fortnite Birthday Battle Bus for the 4th Birthday!



Fun Fact: The balloon wrapper has actually changed from previous years and is now pink with sprinkles instead of Blue! https://t.co/H8bqRiGCuk

The challenge says it needs four to be completed, but one swing of a player's pickaxe will net more than four of whatever resource it is. Therefore, players will need to break four different items that the balloon resources are attached to.

In order to unlock all the free rewards, players only need to complete three of the challenges. The free rewards are the “4 Me???” Back Bling, "Hooplah Hammer" Pickaxe, and “4? Score!” emote.

Fortnite players can unlock these rewards for free during this event. Image via Epic Games

The rest of the challenges for Fortnite's fourth birthday are:

Throw birthday presents Fortnite(4)

Consume birthday cakes in different matches (4)

Dance in front of cakes (4)

Collect resources from balloon decorations (4)

Matthew @MattTheo_ Fortnite 4th Birthday Event 🎂



Here's how the birthday challenges will look like once active! The rewards are currently encrypted but are know to be a Pickaxe, Backbling and Emoji. Fortnite 4th Birthday Event 🎂



Here's how the birthday challenges will look like once active! The rewards are currently encrypted but are know to be a Pickaxe, Backbling and Emoji. https://t.co/vv6D1niTba

The Fortnite Birthday Quests went live on September 24 at 9:00 am EST and will remain active until September 28 at 2:00 am EST.

Edited by Ashish Yadav