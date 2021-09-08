Where to confront the Mole (Maven) in Fortnite (Week 14 Challenge)

Dr. Slone wants players to confront the Mole, and remind her that there will be consequences for what she's done. While those consequences are unknown at the moment, given Slone's commitment to the IO, they can't be good. Players who manage to complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Confront the Mole" Fortnite Week 14 Legendary Challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Legendary Challenges will go live on September 8 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the Fortnite Week 14 Legendary Challenge "Confront the Mole"

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to travel to the IO satellite base called Dinky Dish, located west of Steamy Stacks on top of a hill. Once there, players will need to confront the Mole (Maven) to complete the task.

The task is rather straightforward, and with the IO guards out of the picture, getting to Maven will be a cakewalk; expect the fact that the area will be swarming with other players trying to complete the challenge as well. Nonetheless, there is an easy way to complete the challenge.

How to confront the IO Mole (Maven)?

The task can be completed in two ways. Players can either wait a day or two for the bulk of the Fortnite community to finish the challenge before attempting it, or they can complete it as the safe zone is collapsing.

Alternatively, players can simply try their luck by landing at the location and attempting to reach Maven. However, given the circumstances, succeeding may take multiple attempts.

Who is the Mole?

Ever since Fortnite alien invaders came to the island, an insider has been feeding them information. For nearly three months, players alongside the IO have scratched their heads, wondering who this IO Mole could be. Well, after a lot of planning and baiting, the answer has finally been revealed.

It was Maven all along; she was the Mole. She was feeding information to the aliens and helping them stay ahead of the IO. In order to throw off the scent she even led the investigations initially to find the mole, so that no one would suspect her.

Maven being the mole is both surprising, yet also makes so much sense.



Maven being the mole is both surprising, yet also makes so much sense.

She did the most research on the aliens while being a field agent this season AND led the investigation at the start for the mole, which would make her less suspiscious. Clever.

It's still unclear why she did it. Whether it was a personal grudge against the IO, or if the real Maven had been abducted during field work and had been replaced since day one of the occasion. Nonetheless, the time has come to finally confront her and find out why.

