Fortnite Season 7 Week 14 Challenges leaked: Final set for challenges before Chapter 2 Season 8 begins

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is coming to an end, and with it the alien invasion as well. As the days near for the Mothership's destruction, "The Last Reality" will end on the island, but countless others will begin.

But before any of these events can take place, players have one last week filled with action-packed challenges to complete and experience points to gain. For those who manage to complete all of them, there will be a bonus reward as well.

There are a total of 13 challenges, and much like previous weeks they follow the in-game storyline (somewhat). Players will earn a total of 390,000 experience points upon completing all challenges, as well as a loading screen named "Invasion".

Complete list of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Week 14 Legendary and Epic challenges

1) Fortnite week 14 Legendary challenges

For players who have been following the storyline closely, the last bunch of Legendary challenges will task players with warning others about the Mothership crash landing, once more foiling a sabotage attempt, and finally confronting that Pesky IO Mole.

Get Slone's order from a Payphone (0/10 - 15,000 XP

Warn Characters of impending doom (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Place warning signs (0/4) - 30,000 XP

Shut down power to radar dishes (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Spoil the Mole's Sabotage Attempt (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Confront the Mole (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Bonus loading screen (Invasion) reward for completing all challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 14 Legendary Challenges leaked (Image via Lazyleaks_/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite week 14 Legendary challenges will go live on September 8th, 2021, at 10 AM Eastern Time.

2) Fortnite week 14 Epic challenges

For some strange reason, the last of the Epic challenges are rather arbitrary. Unlike the previous weeks that provided some tasks based on the storyline, this week's tasks are random.

Players will have to help Sunny get abducted (no surprises there), alongside killing parasites and practicing to become a pyromaniac on behalf of Bunker Jonesy who's had enough of the aliens.

Activate a Rift by purchasing it from a Character (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Collect foraged items at Corny Complex (0/4) - 30,000 XP

Destroy Alien Eggs (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Eliminate an attached Alien Parasite (0/1) - 30,000 XP

ignite structures at Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex (0/25) - 30,000 XP

Damage opponents while in a vehicle (0/150) - 30,000 XP

Pop tires on IO vehicles (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 14 Epic Challenges leaked (Image via Lazyleaks_/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite week 14 Epic challenges will go live on September 8th, 2021, at 10 AM Eastern Time.

