Where to dance near Zyg and Choppy in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 challenge)

A few hours ago Fortnite 17.10 went live. Along with it comes Nanites, Alien Biomes, Holly Hatchery and, perhaps the most amazing alien duo, Zyg and Choppy.

While Fortnite has had some memorable NPCs over the course of its history, Zyg and Choppy might just be the most amusing NPCs yet.

The 18th NPC "Zyg And Choppy" has two animations related to Planting Alien Parasite Eggs and Nuturing Alien Parasite Eggs. Not only this but the NPCs location is set to be a "Growing Garden".



I talked about this and a bit more in todays video! https://t.co/Ypv8Ih5xBS pic.twitter.com/sq45zxSN5V — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 25, 2021

Sunny, being an alien enthusiast, wants players to dance near the duo and make first contact with them. Not sure how wise of an idea that would be, however, she is rewarding players with 30,000 experience points for carrying out the task.

Either way, if all else fails, and the duo open fire, players can eliminate them and claim their powerful ray gun, which melts opponents to say the least.

"Dance near Zyg and Choppy" Week 5 Legendary challenge (Image via ShotgunDrTwitter)

Also Read: Where to get Slone's order from a Payphone in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Legendary challenge)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Dance near Zyg and Choppy" Week 5 Legendary challenge

In order to complete the “Dance near Zyg and Choppy” challenge, players will first have to track them down in-game and the emote near them. While it sounds simple enough, players will have to find them first

According to numerous sources, the duo like traveling, owing to which tracking them down may become an issue. Luckily, their whereabouts are kept track off at all times by the Fortnite community. They are currently located at Hydro 16, which is west of Misty Meadows.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read: Where to interact with a CB Radio in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Legendary challenge)

What are Zyg and Choppy upto?

While this is just speculation for the most part, according to Fortnite Lore, the duo are currently planting parasite eggs in-game, and given that they are moving to different town POIs in-game, it may just be possible that they are laying the foundation for more sites such as Holly Hatchery.

ZYG AND CHOPPY (The Mythic Ray Gun Boss) currently spawns in Hydro 16, soon he will move to Weeping then to the middle of the map then near Pleasant then to Craggy and finally near Retail! pic.twitter.com/nYW8mdKGvA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

As the alien ground invasion intensifies, new alien POIs could pop up, equipped with their own alien biome which expands over time. It's left to be seen if this speculation will come true. However, given the overwhelming positive response from players after Holly Hatchery went live, there are chances of this happening soon.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 Holly Hatchery Guide - What can players do in the new Alien-infested POI?

Edited by Gautham Balaji