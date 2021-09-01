Where to deploy pallets with cat food around the IO base in Fortnite (Week 13 challenges)

All preparations to lure the Fortnite alien Mothership to Corny Complex have been completed. Jammers have been installed to block communication, secret documents have been leaked to the IO mole, and an attack was feinted at Holly Hatchery.

Although everything has been checked off the preparation list, Marigold feels that there is one more thing left to do. Given that the alien invaders love cat food, placing large amounts of it in and around Corny Complex could serve as real bait and double up as a contingency plan as well.

Loopers willing to help out with the preparations will have to deploy two pallets with cat food around the IO base. In exchange for a helping hand, they will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward for a job well done.

Note: The Fortnite week 13 Legendary challenges will go live on September 1 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Deploy pallets with cat food around the IO base" Fortnite week 13 Legendary challenge

To complete this challenge successfully, players need to deploy a total of two pallets with cat food around the IO base. The challenge isn't bound to a single match and can be completed in multiple attempts.

There are a total of three locations at which players can deploy the pallets with cat food. Thankfully, all the locations are centered around the big red barn, so finding them should be a breeze. Here are their locations:

One location is tucked beneath a tree at the southside of the red barn.

One is located next to the small red outhouse northeast of the big red barn.

One is located next to a fence northwest of the big red barn.

Due to the fact that this week's Legendary Challenges are centered a lot around Corny Complex, the area is bound to be swarming with players. For those who are unable to complete the task now, they should take their time and come back later to complete it, or attempt to finish it in multiple matches.

