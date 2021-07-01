Where to destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, or Holly Hatchery in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Epic challenge)

It would seem that abducting entire Fortnite POIs and players is just not enough for the alien invaders. They now want players to collect samples of "matter" by destroying everyday objects in-game.

While the consequences of destroying objects won't surmount too much, it goes without saying that the aliens are up to something. Given that Trespassers have replaced many NPCs in-game, could it be that the alien now wants to replicate the island of Fortnite inside the Mothership?

How does the Mothership have POIs from Chapter 1 inside it...!? 😳 pic.twitter.com/arYGEUxOIo — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) June 22, 2021

Nonetheless, if players decide to accept this Fortnite week 4 Epic challenge, they will be tasked with destroying five objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, or Holly Hatchery. Loopers will receive experience points as a reward for their efforts.

But before getting into details of the challenge, according to leakers, Holly Hedges will remain as it is, as there will be no name change this week. Players shouldn't get confused by this anomaly

By all accounts, it would seem that the name change was implemented in the challenge but not on the map. With all that being said, it's time to go forth and complete the "Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, or Holly Hatchery" Week 4 Epic challenge in Fortnite Season 7.

Personally, I could see Holly Hatchery and the Alien Nanites arriving in a content update on Tuesday 6th, for a usual content day and until then the Mothership anti-gravity will be the only way to complete the quest.



(Holly Hedges still counts for Holly Hatchery) — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 30, 2021

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, or Holly Hatchery" week 4 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, all players need to land at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, or Holly Hatchery (Hedges) and destroy five everyday objects. Upon completion, players will receive 30,000 XP as a reward.

"Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, or Holly Hatchery" (Image via ThePlatiumAgent/Twitter)

Before beginning this challenge, players should note that all these locations are hot drop zones owing to the good loot. However, players should consider landing at Holly Hatchery (Hedges) as they will also be able to collect a Fortnite alien artifact for week 4. With that being said, here's how to complete this challenge.

Wreck in Ralph style

The task at hand is probably the easiest challenge for this week. After landing at any one of the above-mentioned locations, all players have to destroy everyday objects to finish the challenge and earn the reward.

