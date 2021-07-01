How to deal damage near an Abductor in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Epic challenge)

Following the Cosmic Summer event beginning in Fortnite, as predicted by HPYEX, larger alien ships known as Abductors began appearing in-game. However, unlike their smaller counterparts, Fortnite Saucers, these large alien ships don't move at all.

They function almost like portals, abducting and teleporting players to the main Mothership. While not directly a threat, once players are caught in the beam, there's no escaping it.

Nonetheless, players are now tasked with dealing damage to opponents next to an Abductor alien ship to complete a Fortnite Season 7 week 4 Epic challenge.

If you get abducted by the "Abductor" UFOs you get 4k+ progress for "Travel distance on foot".

Have fun :)#Fortnite #BattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/ZD3Ro9vw0I — HighHowDoIPlay (@HighHowDoIPlay) June 26, 2021

While there is always a risk of being pulled into the beam, this article will provide a few tips and tricks to make things easier and avoid being sent to the low gravity POI within the Mothership.

These abductor UFO's are huge and so loud! This one is hovering over Dirty Docks and I'm near Compact Cars and it sounds like it's right over me. The sound reminds me of a massive mechanical scraping. Very creepy! Good job, devs, for giving me night terrors! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/j2e3wfjTmY — GameSorcery (@GameSorcery) June 23, 2021

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Deal damage near an Abductor" week 4 Epic challenge

In essence, players will have to damage opponents near an Abductor alien ship to complete this challenge. Upon completion, players will receive 30,000 XP as a reward.

"Deal damage near an Abductor" week 4 Epic challenge

Before discussing how to complete the challenge, it's good to note that these alien ships spawn randomly at different locations. The only constant spawn point is at Believers Beach.

Players should check the map and mark the locations of the Abductor ships while in the lobby to avoid confusion while landing. With that being said, here's how players can easily complete this challenge.

Land on top, not below

Rather than landing below the Abductor and trying to eliminate it, players should land on top of it. While the loot and gear on top of these alien ships are rather limited, fast players can easily pick up weapons and eliminate opponents who are landing on the Abductor as well.

Since Epic Games hasn't mentioned how close players need to be to an Abductor to progress along with the challenge, the safest bet is to land on top and get takedowns. If all opponents have been eliminated, players should move on and check out the area below for activity.

Skilled players looking to complete this Fortnite challenge quickly should land on the Abductor at Believer Beach, as the location has been a hot spot ever since the Cosmic Summer event was announced. There should be enough players landing here to complete the challenge in one match.

