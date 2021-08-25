Where to find Alien Nanites and craft a weapon with them in Fortnite (Week 12 Challenges)

With Fortnite Season 7 coming to an end, Dr. Slone is preparing to take down the Mothership and needs every available looper on hand for the task. She expects the fight to be fierce and in anticipation is giving players the task of gearing up with the latest tech available.

Here are the crafting recipes with the alien nanites #Fortnite



To sweeten the deal, the good doctor is even willing to reward players with 45,000 experience points if they manage to find and upgrade a weapon using Alien Nanites. The task at hand is relatively easy, and shouldn't be too difficult to complete.

"Craft a weapon with Alien Nanites" Fortnite week 12 Legendary challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_)

Note: Fortnite Week 12 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 25, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

How to complete the "Craft a weapon with Alien Nanites" Fortnite week 12 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players will have to either find or purchase Alien Nanites and use it to craft a weapon. Since no specific weapon has been mentioned, players are free to choose which one they want to craft.

After finding Alien Nanites, players will need to open the crafting menu and select the weapon they want to use to craft. In order to craft weapons using Alien Nanities, the weapons being used should belong to the Rare tier and higher.

Here is a list of weapons that can be crafted using Alien Nanites:

Heavy Assault Rifle + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle

Assault Rifle + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle

Burst Assault Rifle + Alien Nanites = Pulse Rifle

Submachine Gun + Alien Nanites = Kymera Ray Gun

Rapid Fire SMG + Alien Nanites = Kymera Ray Gun

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle + Alien Nanites = Railgun

Pistol (Legendary Tier) + Alien Nanites = Plasma Cannon

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Where to find Alien Nanites in Fortnite Season 7?

Despite the season coming to an end, finding Alien Nanites remains a tedious task in-game. They can be found in Holly Hatchery, within the Mothership and on top of Abductors now that they have been re-enabled.

In addition to finding them, players can simply buy them from Rick Sanchez for 150 gold. He is located at Defiant Dish, which is East of Weeping Woods. The NPC will sell a total of five Alien Nanites in every match, so buying one shouldn't be a problem.

https://t.co/MfdWlLkIHg is tweeting : The cost of Alien Nanites has been reduced from 600 to 150 Gold Bars! #Fortnite



