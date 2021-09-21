Fortnite Armored Wall Trap in Season 8: Spawn locations, how to use, and more

Fortnite's latest arsenal update goes live today and could change the game indefinitely by providing players with a new mechanic for cover and protection. The Armored Walls are considered a Trap in Fortnite and are carried in the Trap slot. Starting at 9:00 am Eastern Time, players can jump into a match and search for these all across the map.

Traps in Fortnite have previously centered around damage and crowd control with the Spike Trap and Zapper Trap. Mobility has been favored with the Launch Pad and Bouncers. Armored Walls offer players greatly increased cover that could alter build fights like never before.

Armored Wall locations for Fortnite's v18.00 update

Armored Walls drop today to strengthen structures with an insane amount of HP, making enemy bullets essentially bounce off before they break through. These solidified structures can be found within Supply Drops, and they'll also spawn on the ground. This means opening chests won't yield any Armored Walls, so don't get any hopes up.

Fortnite players who pick up Armored Walls will be able to surround themselves with structures that can withstand 2,500 points of damage. They'll be found in stacks of five, while players can hold a maximum of 20. Although they take some time to deploy after being equipped, players can place these across structures automatically for a quick, sturdy base on the move.

Rushing enemies will think twice about a breakthrough attempt as the Armored Walls can eat endless magazines of the strongest weapon. They might even decide to bail on the fight altogether if they see a tightly secured bunker pop up.

Mech - |Fortnite Leaks & News| @MechLeaks



- Health: 2,500

- Max Stack: 20

- Equip Time: 1.5

- Placed on Enemy Builds

- You can apply it on any build type

- Doesn't take an inventory slot for now

- Will be found as a stack of 5 in: Floor Loot/SupplyDrops



[Via: #Fortnite Info on the upcoming Armored Wall Trap:- Health: 2,500- Max Stack: 20- Equip Time: 1.5- Placed on Enemy Builds- You can apply it on any build type- Doesn't take an inventory slot for now- Will be found as a stack of 5 in: Floor Loot/SupplyDrops[Via: @HYPEX #Fortnite Info on the upcoming Armored Wall Trap:



- Health: 2,500

- Max Stack: 20

- Equip Time: 1.5

- Placed on Enemy Builds

- You can apply it on any build type

- Doesn't take an inventory slot for now

- Will be found as a stack of 5 in: Floor Loot/SupplyDrops



[Via: @HYPEX] https://t.co/4QONyaYw3g

Also Read

Instead of placing Wood Wall after Wood Wall for protection, Fortnite players who manage to grab these Traps can sit safely behind, heal, and be ready for round two with peace of mind.

Scour the floors of any named location, and loot spawns across the map. Zone everyone else for the Supply Drops to find Armored Walls and carry a mobile base around for a quick advantage in the next fight.

Edited by Srijan Sen