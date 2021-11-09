Where to find the Combat Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Combat Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will bring some much-needed variety to small arms. The weapon is set to get added to the game following the v18.30.2 hotfix.

It will function much like a regular pistol. However, it will provide benefits while aiming down sight and shooting. The Combat Pistol will work similarly to the Combat Assault Rifle.

fn.gg/18-30HF2 Finesse your opponents with the new Combat Pistol and improvements to the Sideways Rifle, live now in today's Battle Royale hotfix! Finesse your opponents with the new Combat Pistol and improvements to the Sideways Rifle, live now in today's Battle Royale hotfix! fn.gg/18-30HF2

Combat Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: All you need to know

As per information gathered from the leaks, the item can be acquired via normal chests, floor loot and by defeating the Caretaker. It will have five rarities, starting with Common and going all the way to Legendary.

Given that the weapon is part of the "Combat" series, it will function a lot like the Combat AR. The bullet spread will be tight, but players can expect it to have some strong recoil.

HYPEX @HYPEX Normal Pistols are vaulted & replaced with the Combat Pistol!



"Sporting a tight bullet spread and strong recoil, keep its kick in check to deal out maximum damage. The standard Pistol has been vaulted, drop in with the new Combat Pistol now!" Normal Pistols are vaulted & replaced with the Combat Pistol!"Sporting a tight bullet spread and strong recoil, keep its kick in check to deal out maximum damage. The standard Pistol has been vaulted, drop in with the new Combat Pistol now!"

Managing the recoil will be rather difficult. However, those who can master it will be rewarded with high accuracy. Additionally, the regular Pistol has been vaulted, so players don't have a choice at the moment.

Combat Pistol statistics

The Combat Pistol is a decent weapon in Fortnite. It does 26 damage per shot with a headshot multiplier of 2x. Even though the multiplier is present, landing a headshot with such high recoil may be challenging.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Combat Pistol is out now! Can be found in Chests & Floor Loot or by killing the Caretaker. The Combat Pistol is out now! Can be found in Chests & Floor Loot or by killing the Caretaker. https://t.co/nOYNmhbuFS

The weapon is ineffective in a build battle as it does a measly 26 damage per shot. Situationally it may come in handy. However, in most tight spaces, this is not a good sidearm to have.

With a high fire rate of 6.8 and a low reload time of 1.3 seconds, the weapon is good during the early game, or if nothing else is available. Additionally, due to the high rate of fire, it could be used at point-blank range against Cube Monsters or players trapped in corners.

Note: Stats mentioned above are for the Epic Combat Pistol.

Is the Fortnite Combat Pistol worth using?

The Combat Pistol in Fortnite Season 8 has a steep learning curve. The recoil will be hard to control. However, once players get the hang of the pattern, taking down opponents will be a breeze.

Nevertheless, any rarity lower than Rare will not be worth using. Players are better off using an SMG or AR. While the weapon may be great for early game kills, it's not sustainable towards the end game.

