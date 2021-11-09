Fortnite Season 8 Shadow Ops Impromptu Tactical questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Shadow Ops is an "OG" skin from Fortnite Season 1 and is considered by many to be one of the rarest skins in-game. After spending years in the Loop, she has finally arrived back on the island.

Players eager to know about this covert character can talk to her and begin the Impromptu Tactical questline. Players can avail up to 150,000 XP by completing all of Shadow Ops' challenges.

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Shadow Ops Impromptu Tactical questline challenges

There are five stages in the Shadow Ops: Impromptu Tactical questline. To begin this questline, players must first interact with Shadow Ops, who can be found in Lazy Lake.

Here is the list:

Fortnite Season 8 Shadow Ops Impromptu Tactical questline challenges (Image via MechLeak/Twitter)

Stage 1) Visit a Guardian Tower (0/1) - 30,000 XP

There are a total of six Guardian Towers in Fortnite Season 8. Players need to visit one to complete this challenge. Here are their locations:

North of Retail Row

West of Lazy Lake island

West side of Weeping Woods

Northeast of Believer Beach

Northeast of Pleasant Park

Northeast of Corny Crops

Stage 2) Collect Light Ammo, Heavy Ammo and Shells (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Players need to find three types of ammo to complete this task. These can be found in ammo boxes, chests and floor loot.

Stage 3) Cause Shotgun damage to Cube Monsters in The Sideways (0/150) - 30,000 XP

Players need to use a shotgun to inflict a total of 150 damage on Cube Monsters while inside the Sideways. A good idea would be to find a shotgun before entering the area to avoid wasting time.

Stage 4) Get a headshot with a Pistol (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Players only need to land a headshot to complete this step of the Fortnite challenge. This could take some time as using a pistol can be rather difficult.

Stage 5) Eliminate an opponent with an SMG (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Players will need to secure an SMG elimination to complete the last stage of the Shadow Ops Impromptu Tactical questline. While this may seem difficult as well, only one elimination is needed to complete the challenge.

Note: These Fortnite challenges do not need to be completed in a single match and can be carried over to multiple matches.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan