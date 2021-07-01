Where to find and consume foraged items in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Challenges)

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 challenges are here, and just like the previous challenges, these focus on the whole alien invasion theme. As part of the Legendary Quest, loopers are now tasked with assisting Farmer Steel with his concerns.

Players need to search the farm for clues, then visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places. They need to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows to forage for food and consume them.

#Fortnite Week 4 Legendary Quests 📍



The quests will be live at 10am ET



Jump in game to earn up to 165,000 Xp and find out what's happened to Farmer Steel



[Video guide in thread below 🎥] pic.twitter.com/QnmNfie0Mz — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) June 30, 2021

All this might get a little complex and daunting. This article will help players in finding and consuming foraged items in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Where to find and consume foraged items

There are three locations on the map where players can quickly find and consume the items.

1) Apple Orchard

Just close to Corny Complex and Farmer Steel's Farm, players will find an Apple Orchard. This location houses the cabbage which will help players complete the quest. Players simply need to consume all the cabbages spread on the farm.

Cabbage near Apple Orchard (Image via Perfect Score YouTube)

Also read: Loki Fortnite Crew Pack revealed: Official Trailer, How to claim, Pricing & other details

2) Weeping Woods

Weeping Woods is another location that players can visit to complete the quest in Fortnite Season 7. Here, loopers can collect the blue mushrooms in the shade of the trees. The quest doesn't require any special kind of mushrooms so players can collect any of the mushrooms.

remember the Mushroom Buddy I tweeted about?



Its currently in-game in his ''idle_sleep'' animation at Weeping Woods



Seems like they are working on bringing it into the game any time soon!



check below for info about this specific item ! pic.twitter.com/uBrMW94N7T — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) May 20, 2020

3) Farmer Steel's Farm

The last location is Farmer Steel's Farm which is just northeast of Corny Complex. The corn found in the fields will assist players to finish the quest. Players can travel to the farm, destroy the cornfields, and then pick up the foraged consumables in Fortnite Season 7.

Farmer Steel's Farm (Image via Epic Games)

Players can collect any of the items mentioned above to complete this quest as far as anything goes. These quests will only be available for a week in Fortnite Season 7, so it's best to check them off the list by finding and consuming all the items.

The week 4 legendary quests are live! — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) June 30, 2021

Epic will be releasing the next set of Cosmic Summer Celebration LTMs and Quests today. Players will get a chance to gain additional rewards by completing those quests when they are released as well.

Also read: Fortnite Season 7: How to claim Summer style Beach Brutus skin

Edited by Ashish Yadav