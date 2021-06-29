Fortnite Season 7: How to claim Summer style Beach Brutus skin

With the new shop rotation, Epic Games has finally introduced the Summer style Beach Brutus skin in Fortnite Season 7. This season, players have already seen a lot of skins coming to Fortnite.

From Thanos to Loki, the publisher has done more than 20 collaborations this season and has no plans to stop as the season is far from over.

As for the ongoing Cosmic Summer event, Beach Brutus is a part of the Undercover Summer set and is a rare Fortnite outfit. It was first showed off in the Cosmic Summer trailer along with other Undercover Summer set outfits.

The presence of the skin was leaked by several prominent Fortnite leakers a while back, and with today's Item Shop rotation, the Beach Brutus skin is now up for grabs.

Beach Brutus will be in the next shop rotation



Epic Posted the Description early and was noticed by @SpushFNBR pic.twitter.com/AHWPm8SE9k — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) June 26, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 Beach Brutus skin: How can loopers get it?

This cosmetic can be purchased from the Item Shop in Fortnite for 1300 V-Bucks. Along with the skin, players will also get the Scuba Satchel (back bling) and the Sandy Shoveler (Harvesting Tool).

Summer Brutus should be out tonight!



News Feed Text: "It had been years since it was possible for him to take a vacation, but now, he will finally be able to relax and show off that mountain body on the beach." pic.twitter.com/5bkb1rPdNL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 26, 2021

The shop is due to rotate in the next 16 hours, so players waiting for the Beach Brutus skin can get it now, as they might not be back for a while. Being part of the Cosmic Summer event, Beach Brutus, Beach Jules, Boardwalk Ruby, and others might only be limited-time skins.

However, Epic can rotate them later in the shop during other events. The Cosmic Summer event will end on July 5th, at 11:59 PM ET, or July 6th, at 9:29 AM IST.

What can you say? He loves his mom.



Grab Summer Brutus while he's here! pic.twitter.com/KutuDQmVGt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 29, 2021

Along with the Beach Brutus skin, this Item Shop rotation also brings several other cosmetics back to Fortnite.

Epic will be releasing the next set of Cosmic Summer celebration LTMs and quests on July 1st. Players will be able to gain rewards by completing those quests when they are released as well.

