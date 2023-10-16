Where to find Countess Daraku in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, Epic Games added in a few new NPCs to the island. In the grand scheme of things, they do not surmount to much and will be vaulted once Chapter 4 Season 5 starts, but for now, they added to the overall vibe. One of the NPCs in question called Countess Daraku has a Challenge associated with her.

That being said, to complete the task at hand, you will have to defeat Countess Daraku in a duel, or speak to her after she is defeated. Once the Challenge has been completed, you will be rewarded 15,000 experience points. Though before any of this, you must first find her on the island.

Countess Daraku location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Countess Daraku is relatively easy to find. She is located at the Landmark called Eastern Watch which is just east of Eclipsed Estate (Named Location), formerly called The Citadel. There are many ways to find this Landmark. The easiest method is to keep an eye out for a medieval-like structure on the eastern bank of the waterbody where Eclipsed Estate is located. Given its size, it is relatively easy to spot from far away.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

That said, finding her is only one half of the Challenge. To complete it, you will have to either duel her in a fair fight or defeat her using ulterior methods and then talk to her. While having a duel is the honorable thing to do, at the end of the day, Fortnite is a Battle Royale game. Thus, to avoid engaging in direct combat, consider using a long-range weapon to eliminate her from a distance.

Once the task is complete, you will get 15,000 experience points and be one step closer to reaching Season Level 200 if you have not yet. Now, aside from fighting Countess Daraku, you can also interact with her to buy items/weapons using Gold Bars. She sells a Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle (250) and Shield Potion (120).

Although the Shield Potion is not worth the cost considering that you can find it as normal loot, the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle is. Given that you will receive one of Epic rarity, spending 250 Gold Bars is not a bad idea, especially at the start of the match, and even more so if you plan to duel Countess Daraku. That said, keep in mind that you can not buy these items from her once she has been defeated.

Will Countess Daraku play a role in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5?

Expand Tweet

Taking into account that there will be quite a bit of time traveling next season, Countess Daraku may not be present on the island as an NPC. In all probability, NPCs from past seasons will be featured instead. However, these will be limited to those that were present in Chapter 1 only. It is unlikely that newer NPCs will feature.

That said, similar to other Fortnite NPCs that have come before her, Countess Daraku will be vaulted indefinitely and will remain that way until she has a role to play in-game. On a happier note, players can obtain the Countess Daraku Outfit by purchasing it from the Fortnite Item Shop.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!