Where to find and deal damage with an Alien Parasite attached in Fortnite (Week 12 challenges)

The enigmatic Fortnite NPC, known only as Special Forces, has been consistently tasking loopers with various combat challenges throughout the season. While most of them are random at best, they force loopers to adapt to different combat scenarios.

The fight to reclaim the island is about to intensify as Dr. Slone pushes for her daring plan to bring down the Mothership, and loopers need to be ready for anything. That includes fighting off aliens with parasites attached to their heads.

While this combat exercise is not mandatory, given the number of Alien Parasites that roam the island currently, loopers will probably end up with one attached to their heads.

Irrespective of the means and motives, players who manage to deal damage to opponents while having an Alien Parasite attached to them will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

Note: Fortnite week 12 Epic challenges will go live on August 26th, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Deal damage with an Alien Parasite attached" Fortnite week 12 Epic challenge

Players will have to damage opponents or NPCs in-game while an alien Parasite is attached. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

By now, many players have already done this in-game and are well aware of the perks of having an alien parasite attached to them during combat. In exchange for a little of the total's HP threshold, players will get speed and jump boosts while the parasite is latched on.

This can be highly beneficial in-game for players who enjoy getting close up and personal with their opponents with a shotgun or SMG. However, before dealing damage with an Alien Parasite attached, players first need to find one in-game.

Where to find Alien Parasites in Fortnite Season 7?

Following the hostile takeover of Holly Hatchery, finding an Alien Parasite has become childsplay. The named location is crawling with Parasites and eggs from which Parasites emerge when destroyed.

In addition to Holly Hatchery, Alien Parasites can be found nearly everywhere on the island at this point in the season. Players can find them on wildlife, near IO Satellite bases, and even randomly roaming about the map.

Once the Parasite has attached itself, players can normally deal damage to complete the challenge. Remember that the Parasite can be shot off by the opponent's players and detach if Fortnite players enter water bodies.

