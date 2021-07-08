Where to find and deal damage with IO or Alien weapons in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Epic challenge)

Inspired by Sun Tzu's "The Art of War," Rook is all out to combat Fortnite's alien menace, and wants to ensure that players are ready to fight fire with fire when the time comes.
While a wide array of traditional weapons are available for players to use, the IO and the alien invaders have some very technologically advanced weapons at their disposal, which are not only amazing to look at, but can also pack a mean punch.
Although they don't do extra damage compared to old school weapons, with the counter offensive underway, Rook wants to ensure that every available player knows how to use any kind of weapon.
To make the deal even more alluring, she is offering 30,000 experience points to any player who can get hold of non-traditional weapons and take them for a spin, and by spin she means shooting things.
Also Read: Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts location - All 5 artifacts and where to find them
Fortnite Season 7: How to complete "Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons" Week 5 Epic challenge
To complete this Fortnite challenge, players simply need to find either an IO or alien weapon to deal damage in-game. While the challenge does not state what would count as damage dealt, the safest bet would be to take down players, IO guards, and aliens.
The challenge is simple enough, however, finding the weapons may be a bit difficult. Nonetheless, there are a few fixed locations from where players can obtain IO and alien weapons.
Locations to find IO weapons:
- Discovery Dish - Believer Beach
- Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold
- Dinky Dish - Craggy Cliffs
- Dampy Dish - Slurpy Swamp
- Defiant Dish - Weeping Woods
- Dockside Dish - Dirty Docks
- Destined Dish - Misty Meadow
- Corny Complex
Locations to find alien weapons:
- Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun - Hydyro 11
- Kymera Ray Gun - Trespassers (Abducted NPCs and Fortnite UFOs)
Readers can watch this video for information:
Pro Tip
Given the scarcity of alien technology, players should stick to finding IO weapons, which can easily be obtained from chests within satellite stations. While alien weapons may be fun to use, acquiring them can become rather troublesome.
Also Read: "Fortnite is for children" scribbled on the promotional mural in Chicago