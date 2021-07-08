Where to find and deal damage with IO or Alien weapons in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Epic challenge)

Inspired by Sun Tzu's "The Art of War," Rook is all out to combat Fortnite's alien menace, and wants to ensure that players are ready to fight fire with fire when the time comes.

While a wide array of traditional weapons are available for players to use, the IO and the alien invaders have some very technologically advanced weapons at their disposal, which are not only amazing to look at, but can also pack a mean punch.

Although they don't do extra damage compared to old school weapons, with the counter offensive underway, Rook wants to ensure that every available player knows how to use any kind of weapon.

To make the deal even more alluring, she is offering 30,000 experience points to any player who can get hold of non-traditional weapons and take them for a spin, and by spin she means shooting things.

"Deal damage with IO or alien weapons" (Image via ThePlatiumAgentTwitter)

Also Read: Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts location - All 5 artifacts and where to find them

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete "Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons" Week 5 Epic challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players simply need to find either an IO or alien weapon to deal damage in-game. While the challenge does not state what would count as damage dealt, the safest bet would be to take down players, IO guards, and aliens.

All new weapons got added into v17.00! pic.twitter.com/RLUtJR68AT — Lazy Leaks | Fortnite Leaks ✨ (@Lazyleaks_) June 8, 2021

The challenge is simple enough, however, finding the weapons may be a bit difficult. Nonetheless, there are a few fixed locations from where players can obtain IO and alien weapons.

Locations to find IO weapons:

Discovery Dish - Believer Beach

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Craggy Cliffs

Dampy Dish - Slurpy Swamp

Defiant Dish - Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Misty Meadow

Corny Complex

Locations to find alien weapons:

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun - Hydyro 11

Kymera Ray Gun - Trespassers (Abducted NPCs and Fortnite UFOs)

Readers can watch this video for information:

Pro Tip

Given the scarcity of alien technology, players should stick to finding IO weapons, which can easily be obtained from chests within satellite stations. While alien weapons may be fun to use, acquiring them can become rather troublesome.

Also Read: "Fortnite is for children" scribbled on the promotional mural in Chicago

Note: Fortnite Week 5 Epic challenges are scheduled to go live by 10 AM ET on July 8th, 2021.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod