Fortnite Rick Sanchez Location: How to deliver a saucer at Defiant Dish (Week 12 Challenges)

Rick Sanchez is a strange Fortnite NPC. After enlisting the help of loopers to damage saucers piloted by opponents, it turns out that he wasn't really assessing the vehicle's weakness but rather wanted to test out how tough they were.

In a strange turn of events, rather than bringing down alien saucers, he wants one for himself and is asking Fortnite players to find one for him.

Players who manage to find and take back an alien saucer to Defiant Dish will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward. This challenge could get a tad bit difficult for inexperienced players.

Note: Fortnite week 12 Epic challenges will go live on August 26th, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Deliver a saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish" Fortnite week 12 Epic challenge

Players have to find and locate a saucer on the island and bring it to Rick Sanchez located at Defiant Dish. This challenge may get a bit difficult.

There are two ways to complete this challenge. One method will require a bit of bravo on the part of the player, while the other will need a lot of luck and perfect timing.

1) Land at the purple named location and capture an alien saucer

The fastest and most dangerous way to acquire an alien saucer will be to land directly at purple named locations and shoot one down to commandeer it. This is easier said than done, as other players will have the same idea as well.

Although the chances of completing the task this way are pretty good, players will have to compete with other loopers and even engage in combat to secure a saucer.

2) Land at downed saucers

An alternative method to secure a saucer and bring it to Rick Sanchez would be to drop into locations in Fortnite where downed saucers are located. There are five in total spread across the island. Here are their locations:

Food Fighter (South of Holly Hatchery)

Corny Complex

Green Steel Bridge (Southeast of Corny Complex)

Dirty Docks

Steamy Stacks

Players should avoid dropping at Steamy Stacks, Corny Complex, and Dirty Docks as these are popular named locations, and the competition can get fierce. The best location would be to land at the Durr Burger located south of Holly Hatchery.

This area holds no significance in Fortnite Season 7 and is a rather quiet region on the island. In addition to being quiet, the downed saucer located here is the one closest to Defiant Dish.

Once the players get in the saucer, they only need to fly in a straight line eastward over Weeping Woods to reach Defiant Dish and complete the challenge. Aside from being the shortest route, flying over trees will provide a lot of cover to the saucer and ensure that players below can't hit it with ease.

