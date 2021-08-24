How to redeem the Get Schwifty Fortnite emote in Season 7

The Mecha Morty is finally in Fortnite Season 7, and gamers are eager to get hold of the coveted outfit as well as the "Get Schwifty" emote.

Fortnite Season 7 has been a terrific experience for gamers, and the all-new Morty skin is just the cherry on the cake. The developers have introduced several new cosmetics and, through regular content updates, kept gamers stuck to the game.

With only a few weeks left for the curtains to be drawn over Fortnite Season 7, gamers are having a busy time getting hold of all the free rewards and the Item Shop exclusives.

This article will reveal how to redeem the iconic Get Schwifty Fortnite emote in-game.

Fortnite Season 7: Mecha Morty can be obtained from the Item Shop

The Season 7 Battle Pass trailer revealed Rick Sanchez was going to be a part of Fortnite. He was soon featured in the Battle Pass as the highest-tier cosmetic. Ever since Rick was added to the game, gamers have been curious to know whether Morty will feature as well.

It was recently revealed that Morty would be coming to the game alongside the "Get Schwifty" emote.

The Fortnite emote is available from the Fortnite Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks. The emote is rare, and it is unknown when it will be available next. Since the new season is just around the corner, it is difficult to affirm whether this emote will be back at all.

Aside from the Fortnite Get Schwifty emote, gamers can also buy the coveted Mecha Morty outfit and other in-game items from the Item Shop. The cosmetics of Rick's partner cost around 1500 V-Bucks. The Mecha Morty cosmetic includes a special backbling along with it. The reactive "Space Snake" pickaxe is also available for 800 V-Bucks.

It is better to buy the entire Mecha Morty bundle at once instead of buying the items one by one. Apart from the above-mentioned items, the bundle also includes the "Look at me" wrap. The entire bundle costs 2200 V-Bucks and is certainly a bargain.

