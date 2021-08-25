Where to find and destroy target dummies in Fortnite (Week 12 challenges)

Simply knowing how to craft weapons in Fortnite is not going to be enough for when the IO makes their final push toward the Mothership. Given that aliens have technological supremacy, the fight is going to be long drawn.

Loopers should be able to use the latest combat tech to fight the alien menace, and once and for all free the island from their grip, ushering in a new era of peace.

Something codenamed "Skyfire" (The mothership) will start counting down 9/3 this will most likely be for the event! #Fortnite — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) August 24, 2021

Dr. Slone feels that, in order to achieve combat readiness, loopers should once more go through a basic training simulation by shooting some target dummies using IO weapons.

Loopers who partake in this training exercise and complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward. This is a basic run of the mill challenge, and shouldn't be difficult for beginners to complete.

"Destroy target dummies with IO weapons" Fortnite week 12 Legendary challenge

Note: Fortnite week 12 Legendary challenges will go live on August 25, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete "Destroy target dummies with IO weapons" Fortnite week 12 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to either find or craft IO weapons and use them to destroy a total of four target dummies. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

There are a total of four locations at which players can shoot and destroy target dummies. Three of these locations are named, while one of them is at a popular POI.

Here are their locations:

Risky Reels, located north of the Aftermath

Underneath Corny Complex, inside the IO's base

West of Hydro 16

Located next to the RV Campers in Weeping Woods

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Easiest method to complete the "Destroy target dummies" challenge

Although all locations are good to complete this challenge, depending on the direction of the Battle Bus, some may be more accessible than others. Irrespective of this, players should try and make their way to Risky Reels to complete the task.

Risky Reels is located north of the Aftermath, and contains a total of four target dummies, which essentially means that players can complete this challenge in a single match. Additionally, since this is not a major POI, fewer players land in the area, which makes it safer.

