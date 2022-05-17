Where to find Doomsday device in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The end is nigh for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, which could spell doom for the current version of the island.

There aren't many leaks about what the next island will look like, but there's a high probability that the end of the season will leave it in disarray. There is a war to be fought, and those don't usually go without a trace.

One of the biggest proponents of the damage that will likely be done is the Doomsday device. Initially created by Midas to break the loop and turn back the storm, the device finds itself in Slone's and the Imagined Order's evil hands.

There's a lot of speculation about what it might do, and there was previously a lot of speculation about where it would end up on the map. A new video might have that answer.

Fortnite leak shows the location of the new Doomsday device in Chapter 3 Season 2

The video comes courtesy of FortTory, who has been the scooper on some prominent leaks in recent memory. He provides the Fortnite community with a new look at just where the Doomsday device is on the new map.

In the past, the Doomsday device was built underneath the Agency by Midas. However, The Agency is long gone as the entire map has flipped over since then. The new doomsday device appears to be in the wreckage of Tilted Towers.

Tilted Towers, for whatever reason, is Epic Games' favorite POI to mess with. In its history, it's been destroyed several times. It usually gets brought back to get removed again, and this time it is no different.

Destroyed Tilted Towers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tilted Towers has been brutally destroyed, and the Doomsday device has spawned in its place. It's a massive tower. However, it does appear to be using the Zero Point for power, much like in the past.

The Zero Point has been the main MacGuffin in the Fortnite metaverse for a long time, and that may not be changing any time soon. As far as what this device will do, it's anybody's guess.

Midas used it to turn the storm into water in the past. This was supposed to eventually break the loop and free Fortnite players from it. Ultimately, that didn't happen.

That's the same goal The Seven has, but now the IO, who has opposite goals, controls it. What they'll be able to do with it is also anybody's guess, but it definitely won't be good.

